The FCA has published a warning on illegal crypto ATMs operating in the UK. In the warning, the FCA notes that crypto ATMs offering cryptoasset exchange services in the UK must be registered with the regulator and comply with UK Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs). In addition, the warning states that the FCA will contact any illegal operators to instruct them to shut down the machines or face further action. [11 Mar 2022]

The PRA's new rules and guidance on operational resilience will come into force on 31 March 2022 and its rules on OCIR will come into force on 1 January 2023. [11 Mar 2022]

The PRA has published Policy Statement 2/22 ( PS2/22 ) on operational resilience and operational continuity in resolution (OCIR). In PS2/22, the PRA sets out its final policy following feedback to its November 2021 consultation on operational resilience and OCIR (CP21/21). Alongside this, the PRA has also published the following:

HMG makes changes to the Online Safety Bill and DCMS consults on online advertising programme In a press release, HM Government (HMG) has confirmed the addition of a new duty to the Online Safety Bill to bring fraudulent paid-for advertising on social media and search engines within scope of the Bill. The Office of Communications (Ofcom) will set out further details on what platforms will need to do to fulfil the new duty in codes of practice. However, this may, among other things, include a requirement to ensure that financial promotions are only made by firms authorised by the FCA. HMG's press release includes a quote from the FCA's Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, Mark Steward, welcoming the change to the Bill. In addition to the change to the Online Safety Bill, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has published a consultation on reform of online advertising regulations. The Online Advertising Programme will review the regulatory framework of paid-for online advertising in an effort to ensure transparency and accountability across the whole supply chain. Among the options being considered by HMG are strengthening the existing self-regulation approach which is currently overseen by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) or creating a new statutory regulator with tough enforcement powers. Feedback is requested by 1 June 2022. [9 Mar 2022]