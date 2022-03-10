The Bank of England (BoE) has updated its webpage Technical resources for the migration to ISO 20022 with news that it has published a revised Truncation Risk Remedial Framework, including a revised Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CHAPS Direct Participants alongside Whitelabel Communications and Technical Guidance. The revisions reflect the updated timetable and approach to ISO 20022 migration. The documents aim to mitigate the limited risk of data truncation in CHAPS that will occur between November 2022 and April 2023. [4 Mar 2022]

The FCA has published the data in relation to its consumer investments data review for the period from April to September 2021. During this period, the FCA received 16,400 enquires about possible scams, up nearly a third from the same period in 2020. The top types of scams being reported to the FCA included cryptoasset, boiler room and recovery room scams. The FCA has also revealed that over six months, it opened over 300 cases relating to possible cryptoasset businesses not registered with the FCA, many of which may be scams, and that it has 50 live investigations, including criminal probes, into unauthorised businesses. [3 Mar 2022]

FCA: SCA reauthentication exemption The FCA has updated its webpage on Strong Consumer Authentication (SCA) to include a new section on the SCA reauthentication exemption. In Policy Statement 21/19 (PS 21/19), the FCA introduced a number of changes to the Regulatory Technical Standards (RTS) on SCA and Secure Communications (SCA-RTS). This included a new exemption, under Article 10A, which – if adopted by account servicing payment service providers (ASPSPs) – will mean customers will not need to reauthenticate when they access their account information through a third party provider (TPP). Instead, TPPs will be required to obtain explicit consent from customers at least every 90 days. The FCA is encouraging ASPSPs to apply the exemption as soon as possible once it comes into effect on 26 March 2022, with a view to widespread adoption by 30 September 2022. The FCA expects TPPs to be technically ready to reconfirm customer consent under Article 36(6) of the SCA-RTS as soon as possible after 26 March 2022. However, up to 30 September 2022, the FCA will not object if TPPs do not reconfirm customer consent, provided that SCA is applied at least every 90 days during that period. [2 Mar 2022]