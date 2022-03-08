Astraea continues at the forefront of cryptocurrency litigation.

In Tulip Trading Ltd v Bitcoin Association for BSV & Others [2022] EWHC 141 James Ramsden QC of Astraea Group acted for the successful defendants in establishing that Bitcoin did not constitute an adequate form of security under an order for security for costs.

Security was ordered in relation to a jurisdiction challenge presently being heard before the Business & Property Courts in London and due to finish on Tuesday 8th March 2022.

James Ramsden QC, assisted by Harmish Mehta of Astraea Group, is acting for the applicant defendants.

