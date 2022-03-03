FSTB announces new round of Financial Practitioners Fintech Training Programme

The Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) has announced that a new round of the Financial Practitioners Fintech Training Programme is open for application from 24 February 2022.

The training programme aims to provide financial practitioners from different sectors with a fintech training course and tuition subsidies to enhance their knowledge of the practical application of fintech, and in turn accelerate the digital transformation of the financial services sector. Unlike the previous round, the new round of the training programme will benefit both practitioners of financial institutions and members of trade associations in securities and insurance sectors.

The training programme comprises of two parts:

Webinar Series - This provides training on a wide range of topics, such as regtech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and environmental, social and governance. The FSTB will offer a full subsidy to applicants who have successfully completed the courses.