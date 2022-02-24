This is an interesting project to build a blockchain-based system to help companies that use rare earth materials in their products to improve the transparency and sustainability of their supply chains.

The increased reliability and comprehensive nature of the supply chain data, facilitated by the blockchain, should help in the move towards a circular economy and will be particularly useful in the electronic, automotive and energy sectors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.