UK:
Building The Blockchain For A Circular Economy
24 February 2022
Marks & Clerk
This is an interesting project to build a blockchain-based
system to help companies that use rare earth materials in their
products to improve the transparency and sustainability of their
supply chains.
The increased reliability and comprehensive nature of the supply
chain data, facilitated by the blockchain, should help in the move
towards a circular economy and will be particularly useful in the
electronic, automotive and energy sectors.
