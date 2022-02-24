HKMA issues circular regarding launch of GBA fintech pilot trial facility The HKMA has issued a circular to inform authorised institutions regarding the launch of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) fintech pilot trial facility. The HKMA and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) are ready to accept applications from financial institutions and technology firms for pilot trials of cross-boundary fintech initiatives in the GBA. The PBOC Shenzhen Central Sub-branch and Guangzhou Branch have also issued notices containing relevant contact information on the Mainland side. In October 2021, the HKMA and the PBOC signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to link up the PBOC's Fintech Innovation Regulatory Facility with the HKMA's Fintech Supervisory Sandbox, to provide a "one-stop platform" to allow financial institutions and technology firms to pilot test their cross-boundary fintech initiatives, concurrently in Hong Kong and the GBA, and to obtain early supervisory feedback and user opinion (see our previous update). The PBOC and the HKMA have jointly developed a set of operational procedures for the trial facility. Financial institutions and technology firms in Hong Kong that are interested in accessing the facility should contact the HKMA. They will be requested to complete a sandbox application form and provide information about: their company background;

the fintech product or service to be tested; and

the scope of testing. The information provided will be shared with the PBOC and relevant Mainland authorities. [18 Feb 2022]

