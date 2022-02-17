Two Arrested for Alleged Conspiracy to Launder $4.5 Billion in Stolen Cryptocurrency The Department of Justice (DoJ) has announced that two individuals were arrested for an alleged conspiracy to launder cryptocurrency that was stolen during the 2016 hack of Bitfinex, a virtual currency exchange, presently valued at approximately $4.5 billion. Thus far, law enforcement has seized over $3.6 billion in cryptocurrency linked to that hack. According to court documents, the defendants, a married couple, allegedly conspired to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin that were stolen from Bitfinex's platform after a hacker breached Bitfinex's systems and initiated more than 2,000 unauthorized transactions. Those unauthorized transactions sent the stolen bitcoin to a digital wallet under the defendants' control. The criminal complaint alleges that the defendants employed numerous sophisticated laundering techniques, including using fictitious identities to set up online accounts; utilizing computer programs to automate transactions, a laundering technique that allows for many transactions to take place in a short period of time; depositing the stolen funds into accounts at a variety of virtual currency exchanges and darknet markets and then withdrawing the funds, which obfuscates the trail of the transaction history by breaking up the fund flow; converting bitcoin to other forms of virtual currency, including anonymity-enhanced virtual currency, in a practice known as "chain hopping"; and using US-based business accounts to legitimize their banking activity. The defendants have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the US. [8 Feb 2022]

#Cryptocurrency