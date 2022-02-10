Worldwide:
FinTech Global Regulatory Round-Up – w/e 4 February 2022
10 February 2022
Herbert Smith Freehills
In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial
services regulatory developments for the week ending 4
February 2022.
UK
|
TSC: Economic Crime - 11th Report of Session 2021-22
The Treasury Committee (TSC) has published its Economic Crime Report. The Report follows up
on the two reports covering different aspects of economic crime
published in 2019 by the predecessor TSC. It looks at the
effectiveness of measures taken to address economic crime since
2019 and at the HM Government's (HMG's) Economic Crime
Plan.
The Report makes a number of recommendations, of which the
following five have been highlighted as key by the
TSC:
- for HMG to make economic crime a priority for law
enforcement;
- that the Online Safety Bill be amended to include fraud
offences in the list of 'relevant offences' and that fraud
be treaty as 'priority illegal content';
- that the Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) be given the powers to
make it mandatory for payment service providers (PSPs) to reimburse
victims of authorised push payment (APP) fraud;
- that consumer protection regulation be introduced for the
cryptoasset industry; and
- that Companies House reforms be introduced as soon as possible
rather than waiting for full transformation of Companies House. [2
Feb 2022]
|
#Payments
#Cryptoassets
Australia
|
ASIC releases its quarterly update
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has
released its quarterly report for 1 October 2021 to 31 December
2021.
The report outlines a number of actions ASIC took during the
quarter including the following:
- acting against misconduct such as by investigating matters
arising from the Financial Services Royal Commission;
- driving better corporate governance such as by urging action on
whistleblower polices and deterring illegal phoenix activity;
- upholding market integrity, for example, by issuing
crypto-asset guidance and imposing additional ASX Group licence
conditions; and
- helping industry meet new requirements, for example, by issuing
information to explain the operation of the Financial Services and
Credit Panel and responding to feedback from the financial advice
industry on how to improve consumer access to affordable advice. [3
Feb 2021]
|#Cryptoassets
|
APRA releases its policy and supervision priorities for
2022
The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has released its policy and supervision priorities
for the next 12 to 18 months. APRA's key policy priorities are
detailed here and its supervision
priorities include:
- rectifying sub-standard industry practices in superannuation
and eradicating unacceptable product performance;
- cyber risk preparedness and responsiveness across all
industries APRA regulates;
- continuing to focus on risk culture, including rolling out a
risk culture survey to benchmark perceived risk behaviours and the
effectiveness of risk structures within entities;
- upgrading contingency and continuity frameworks; and
- ensuring sound insurance principles are applied in the
insurance industries, with a focus on availability, affordability
and sustainability of insurance. [1 Feb 2021]
|#CyberRisk
Hong Kong
|
SFC and HKMA issue joint circular on VA-related activities
The SFC and the HKMA have released a joint circular on intermediaries' virtual
asset (VA)-related activities. When the SFC formulated its
regulatory approach for VAs in 2018 (see our
previous update), it imposed an overarching "professional
investors only" restriction on various types of activity,
including the distribution of VA funds. Since then, the VA
landscape has evolved rapidly and begun to expand into mainstream
finance. The SFC and the HKMA have therefore set out their updated
guidance in the joint circular, which will replace the SFC circular of 1 November 2018 on
distribution of VA funds.
Distribution of VA-related products
- Intermediaries distributing VA-related products considered to
be complex products (except those considered to be complex
exchange-traded derivatives) should comply with the SFC's
requirements which govern the sale of complex products, including
ensuring the suitability of VA-related products, irrespective of
whether or not there has been a solicitation or
recommendation.
- The SFC and the HKMA have imposed investor protection measures
(in addition to the requirements under the complex product regime)
to cover specific risks associated with VA-related products. With
limited exceptions, VA-related products which are considered
complex products should only be offered to professional investors
(PIs). Except for institutional PIs and qualified corporate PIs,
intermediaries should conduct a client VA knowledge test.
- Intermediaries should also observe the selling restrictions in
Hong Kong and other jurisdictions which may be applicable to a
particular VA-related product, as well as other requirements such
as provision of information and warning statements to clients.
Provision of VA dealing services
- Among other things, intermediaries should only partner with
SFC-licensed VA trading platforms for the provision of VA dealing
services, whether by way of introducing clients to the platforms
for direct trading or establishing an omnibus account with the
platforms. Such services should only be provided to PIs.
- The expected conduct requirements for intermediaries'
provision of VA dealing services under an omnibus account
arrangement will be imposed by the SFC (and in consultation with
the HKMA, where applicable) as licensing or registration
conditions.
Provision of VA advisory services
- Intermediaries are expected to comply with all regulatory
requirements imposed by the SFC and the HKMA when providing
advisory services (irrespective of the nature of the VAs), as well
as the expected conduct requirements under prescribed terms and
conditions.
Appendices 1-6 supplement the guidance in the
joint circular. There will be a six-month transition period for
intermediaries when serving existing clients of its VA-related
activities before the full implementation of the expected
requirements. Intermediaries are reminded to notify the SFC (and
the HKMA, where applicable) in advance if they intend to engage in
VA-related activities, which include the distribution of VA-related
products and the provision of VA dealing services. [28 Jan
2022]
|#VirtualAssets
|
HKMA issues circular on regulatory approaches to AIs'
interface with VAs and VASPs
The HKMA has issued a circular to provide authorised institutions
(AIs) with regulatory guidance on what they should pay attention to
when dealing with matters relating to virtual assets (VAs) and
virtual asset service providers (VASPs).
AIs' businesses may interface with VAs and VASPs through
proprietary investment or provision of banking and investment
services to customers, which may present a range of risks. The HKMA
adopts a risk-based approach to supervising AIs' VA activities
in line with applicable international standards and based on the
principle of "same risk, same regulation". When launching
new products or services, AIs should undertake risk assessments to
identify and understand the associated risks before engaging in any
VA activities.
The circular focuses on three areas:
- Prudential supervision - The HKMA does not currently
intend to prohibit AIs from incurring financial exposures to VAs,
such as through investment in VAs, lending against VAs as
collateral, or allowing their customers to use credit cards or
other payment services to acquire VAs. This is on the premise that
AIs have put in place adequate risk-management controls, with
sufficient oversight by their senior management over such
activities. Specifically, AIs should conduct proper due diligence
of the VAs to which they will incur exposures.
- Anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing
risk - AIs should establish and implement effective policies,
procedures and controls to manage and mitigate money laundering and
terrorist financing risks, taking into account any relevant local
and international guidance. This includes where customers engage in
VA-related activities through their bank accounts, and where AIs
establish and maintain business relationships with VASPs.
- Investor protection - VA-related products are very
likely to be considered as complex products. AIs should take note
of the SFC-HKMA joint circular on intermediaries' VA-related
activities (see update above).
AIs intending to engage in VA activities should discuss with the
HKMA (and other regulators where appropriate) and obtain the
HKMA's feedback on the adequacy of the institution's
risk-management controls before launching relevant products or
services.
The HKMA will continue to collaborate with local and
international regulators, keeping in view the evolving regulatory
landscape and developments in VA-related products, services and
activities, and will provide further guidance to AIs as appropriate
and in line with international standards. [28 Jan 2022]
|
#VirtualAssets
#VASPs
|
Insurance Authority issues circular on regulatory approaches in
relation to VAs and VASPs
The Insurance Authority has issued a circular to provide guidance to authorised
insurers in relation to activities related to virtual assets (VAs)
and virtual asset service providers (VASPs).
- Enterprise risks - In evaluating and addressing risks
associated with VA-related activities, authorised insurers should
ensure that they comply with the Guideline on Enterprise Risk
Management (GL21), which requires an authorised insurer to have in
place robust governance and processes to proactively identify and
assess its risk exposures and to develop techniques to monitor,
manage and mitigate its risks, taking into account all applicable
legal and regulatory requirements.
- Investment risks - Authorised insurers should take
account the factors outlined in section 7.6 of GL21 to control and
mitigate investment risks associated with VA-related activities,
including market, credit, liquidity and default risks.
- Cyber risks - VA-related activities or interaction
with VASPs may expose authorised insurers to cyber risk. As such,
authorised insurers should comply with applicable requirements
under GL21 (section 7.11) and the requirements under the Guideline
on Cybersecurity (GL20).
- Conduct risks - Where VA-related activities form part
of the process in arranging contracts of insurance (through premium
payment) or carrying out obligations under contracts of insurance
(coverage provided in relation to VAs or benefits linked to VAs),
authorised insurers should have in place processes, controls and
training to ensure that customers are treated fairly and are in a
position to make informed decisions. Authorised insurers should
take note of section 10 of the Guidelines on Corporate Governance
of Authorised Insurers (GL10) and section 7.10.3 of GL21.
- Anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism
risks (AML/CFT) - Authorised insurers carrying on
long-term business should evaluate the VA-related activities or
interactions with VASPs in the context of their obligations under
the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance
and the Guideline on AML/CFT (GL3).
- Compliance with laws outside Hong Kong - Authorised
insurers should be aware that approaches to regulation, supervision
and enforcement governing VA activities and VASPs vary across
different jurisdictions. When authorised insurers seek to provide
service to policyholders located outside Hong Kong, attention
should be placed on all applicable laws (locally and abroad).
Authorised insurers contemplating involvement in VA-related
activities are strongly advised to inform and obtain advice from
the Insurance Authority on the adequacy of their risk-management
controls before launching any new products or services (including
forming any type of relationship with VASPs). [28 Jan 2022]
|#VirtualAssets
#VASPs
|
HKMA publishes materials for upcoming briefing to LegCo Panel
on Financial Affairs on 7 February 2022
The HKMA has published presentation materials for its upcoming
briefing to the Legislative Council (LegCo) Panel on Financial
Affairs on 7 February 2022. Updates are provided in various areas,
including in relation to financial infrastructure:
- "Fintech 2025" strategy - Considerable progress has
been made on various initiatives, including research relating to
retail and wholesale central bank digital currencies (slide 70).
[28 Jan 2022]
|
Singapore
|
MAS-led industry group publishes assessment methodologies for
responsible use of AI
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has announced the release of five white papers
detailing assessment methodologies for the Fairness, Ethics,
Accountability and Transparency (FEAT) principles, to guide the
responsible use of AI by financial institutions (FIs).
The white papers were published by a MAS-led industry group, the
Veritas Consortium. The Consortium has also released an open-source
toolkit to help FIs adopt the Fairness Assessment Methodology.
The white papers provide:
- a comprehensive FEAT checklist for FIs to adopt during their AI
and Data Analytics (AIDA) software development lifecycles;
- an enhanced Fairness Assessment Methodology to enable FIs to
define their AIDA system's fairness objectives, identify
personal attributes of individuals and any unintentional bias;
- a new Ethics and Accountability Assessment Methodology, which
provides a framework for FIs to carry out quantifiable measurement
of ethical practices, in addition to the qualitative practices
currently adopted; and
- a new Transparency Assessment Methodology which helps FIs
determine whether and how much internal/external transparency is
needed to explain and interpret the predictions of machine learning
models.
In the next phase, the group will develop additional use cases
and run pilots with selected FI members to integrate the
methodologies with members' existing governance framework. MAS
is also collaborating with the Infocomm Media Development Authority
and the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) to include the
Toolkit in the PDPC's Trustworthy AI testing framework. [4 Feb
2022]
|
#AI
#Data
Indonesia
|
OJK publishes new draft regulation on capital participation by
banks
The Indonesian Financial Services Authority (OJK) has published
a draft regulation (in Bahasa Indonesia) on
capital participation by banks and invited members of the public to
provide feedback. The draft regulation is intended to replace the
prevailing OJK Regulation No. 36 of 2017 on the Prudential
Principles for Capital Participation Activities (OJK Regulation
36/2017).
The changes that the draft regulation seek to introduce include
relaxation on certain requirements in OJK Regulation 36/2017. For
example, the draft regulation allows banks to invest not only in
financial services institutions but also companies which utilise
technology to provide financial products, such as e-money and
e-wallet operators. The closed list of the types of companies that
a bank's subsidiary can invest in that is provided in OJK
Regulation 36/2017 is also not found in the draft regulation,
suggesting that banks' subsidiaries may be allowed to invest in
more types of companies in the future.
Feedback on the draft regulation may be provided by 4 February
2022. There is no information yet on when this draft regulation is
expected to be enacted. [4 Feb 2022]
|
#Tech
#E-money
#E-walletOperators
Thailand
|
BoT consults on repositioning the financial sector for a
sustainable digital economy
The Bank of Thailand (BoT) has launched a consultation, 'Repositioning
Thailand's Financial Sector for a Sustainable Digital
Economy', which sets out the BoT's underlying principles
and policy directions in the new financial landscape.
With regards to that landscape, the BoT explains that it expects
the financial sector to:
- leverage on technological advancement to drive innovation and
provide inclusive financial services and consumer protection in a
level playing field and competitive environment;
- facilitate the transition of businesses and households in
adapting to a digital economy as well as in effectively managing
environmental risks; and
- be resilient to significant and emerging risks, without
transmitting them to the system or consumers at large, while the
BOT proposes a more flexible regulatory framework that bares
minimum regulatory burdens to the financial service providers.
Feedback is requested by 28 February 2022. [1 Feb 2022]
|#DigitalEconomy
