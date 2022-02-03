HKMA deputy chief executive delivers presentation on Hong Kong banking sector 2021 year-end review and priorities for 2022 The HKMA's Deputy Chief Executive, Mr Arthur Yuen, has delivered a presentation on the HKMA's 2021 year-end review and priorities for 2022 for the Hong Kong banking sector. In his 2021 review, Mr Yuen indicated that the banking sector had remained resilient, and that asset quality stayed healthy despite expected headwinds. The HKMA focused its supervisory work on credit, operational resilience and technology risk management, anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CFT), and consumer protection. Its developmental initiatives included regtech promotion, cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect and green and sustainable banking. Looking ahead in 2022, the HKMA's priorities include: staying vigilant to the evolving credit landscape (including close surveillance and forward looking action to ensure effective credit risk management by banks);

enhancing operational and cyber resilience amid growing digitalisation (including implementation of the new Supervisory Policy Manual module on operational resilience, review of authorised institutions' hybrid working arrangements and providing guidance on cloud computing);

promoting technology adoption (including tech baseline assessment and suptech adoption);

strengthening the AML/CFT landscape (including updating the Hong Kong money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessment, updating legislation and AML/CFT guidelines, and strengthening ability of banks' monitoring systems);

enhancing consumer protection (including consumer protection on innovative products and new insurance product offerings, and implementation of the credit reference platform);

promoting green and sustainable banking (including implementing supervisory requirements, exploring the development of a green taxonomy, revamping the "greenness assessment" framework targeted for launch in the second half of 2022, and exploring tools and technology for dealing with climate risks);

capacity building (including upskilling practitioners and building a sustainable future talent pipeline);

implementation of Basel Standards (including the Basel III final reforms and other Basel standards). [26 Jan 2022]

