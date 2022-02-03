In this regular update, we round-up FinTech-related financial services regulatory developments for the week ending 28 January 2022.
Global
BIS: Paper on virtual banking
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has published a paper on virtual banking. The paper considers:
BIS: Innovation Hub 2022 work programme
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub has published its work programme for 2022. In the programme, the Innovation Hub sets out the new projects it will launch on:
UK
FCA: Regulation round-up – January 2022
The FCA has published the January 2022 edition of its Regulation Round-up. This issue covers the hot topics of strengthening financial promotion rules for high-risk investments, including cryptoassets; Covid-19 and borrowers in financial difficulty; regulatory references under the Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SM&CR); and changes to FCA application fees. [27 Jan 2022]
TSC: Letter from FCA following December oral evidence session
The House of Commons Treasury Select Committee (TSC) has published a letter from Nikhil Rathi, Chief Executive of the FCA, in which the FCA provides further information following its oral evidence session of 8 December 2021. In the letter, the FCA responds to a number of questions posed by the TSC on the following topics: FCA data-related spending; wait times for applications to the FCA; cryptocurrencies; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures; and the approach to prosecutions for anti-money laundering (AML) offences. [25 Jan 2022]
EU
ESMA: New Q&As
The ESMA has published new questions and answers (Q&As) on the following topics:
EIOPA: CP on certain aspects relating to retail investor protection
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) has published a CP on retail investor protection in relation to the sale of Insurance-Based Investment Products (IBIPs). The CP is in response to a call for advice, which the European Commission (EC) sent to EIOPA in July 2021. In the CP, EIOPA sets out proposals in five different areas:
Feedback is requested by 25 February 2022. EIOPA will hold a public hearing on 18 February 2022. [28 Jan 2022]
ESMA: CP on multilateral systems andtrading venue perimeter
ESMA has published a CP to assist it in producing an opinion relating to multilateral systems and the perimeter for trading venue authorisation. The CP sets out proposals that seek to clarify the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II) provisions relating to multilateral systems and the trading venue authorisation perimeter. In particular, the CP looks at request for quote (RFQ) systems and new technology providers that may, in some circumstances, operate de facto multilateral systems which require authorisation.
Feedback is requested by 29 April 2022. ESMA will publish a final report in Q3 2022. [28 Jan 2022]
ESMA new Q&As on ECSPR
ESMA has published updated Q&As on the European crowdfunding service providers for business regulation (ECSPR). The latest updates relate to investor protection provisions. [28 Jan 2022]
ESRB: Recommendation on a pan-European systemic cyber incident coordination framework
The European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB) has published a recommendation, dated 2 December 2021, on the establishment of a pan-European systemic cyber incident coordination framework (EU-SCICF). The proposal to establish a EU-SCICF aims to strengthen coordination among financial and other regulatory authorities at the EU and international level.
The ESRB has also published a report on mitigating systemic cyber risk, which explains in detail how the EU-SCICF would facilitate an effective response to a major cyber incident.
The European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs) have published a statement welcoming the ESRB's recommendation. [27 Jan 2022]
EIOPA: Consumer Trends Report 2021
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) has published its Consumer Trends Report (with an accompanying
summary). In the report, EIOPA highlights an
acceleration in digitalisation as a clear trend emerging from
Covid-19. The report notes that digitalisation brings
opportunities, however, it also increases concerns for consumers,
such as fraud and exclusion from access to financial products. [24
Jan 2022]
Hong Kong
HKMA deputy chief executive delivers presentation on Hong Kong banking sector 2021 year-end review and priorities for 2022
The HKMA's Deputy Chief Executive, Mr Arthur Yuen, has delivered a presentation on the HKMA's 2021 year-end review and priorities for 2022 for the Hong Kong banking sector.
In his 2021 review, Mr Yuen indicated that the banking sector had remained resilient, and that asset quality stayed healthy despite expected headwinds. The HKMA focused its supervisory work on credit, operational resilience and technology risk management, anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing (AML/CFT), and consumer protection. Its developmental initiatives included regtech promotion, cross-boundary Wealth Management Connect and green and sustainable banking.
Looking ahead in 2022, the HKMA's priorities include:
HKMA publishes fifth issue of Regtech Adoption Practice Guide on cyber risk management
The HKMA has published the fifth issue of its Regtech Adoption Practice Guide, focusing on regtech solutions in the area of cyber risk management. The guide series was launched by the HKMA in June 2021 as part of its regtech adoption roadmap to provide banks with detailed practical guidance on the adoption of regtech solutions (see our previous update for the fourth issue).
The topics covered in the fifth issue include:
Singapore
|
MAS keynote to the asset management industry – green finance, digitalisation, and governance and risk management
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has published the keynote address delivered by Mr Tan Keng Heng, Executive Director, MAS, at the Investment Management Association of Singapore's 8th Regulatory Forum. Mr Heng discussed:
MAS and Bank Indonesia sign MoU on central banking, financial regulation, and innovation
MAS and Bank Indonesia (BI) have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen ties.
The MoU reflects the joint interest in promoting collaboration on projects in relation to payments innovation and formalisse cooperation across an expanded range of central bank and regulatory functions. These include monetary policy, macroprudential policy, financial stability, oversight of the payment and settlement systems, regulatory and supervisory frameworks, and anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism. [21 Jan 2022]
Malaysia
BNM and BI launch cross-border QR payment linkage
Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) and Bank Indonesia (BI) have announced the launch of a cross-border QR payment linkage. Consumers in both countries are able to make real-time retail payments by scanning DuitNow or QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard) QR codes displayed by offline and online merchants. This begins a pilot phase that aims for a full commercial launch in the third quarter of 2022. [27 Jan 2022]
BNM: Governor's address and Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026
BNM has published the speech delivered by the Governor at the start of MyFintech Week 2022. The speech focused on the release of Malaysia's Financial Sector Blueprint 2022-2026.
The Blueprint outlines the vision and strategies for the development of the financial sector. Underpinned by three broad outcomes of finance for all, finance for transformation and finance for sustainability, the Blueprint identifies five strategic thrusts to achieve these outcomes:
Thailand
BOT, SECT, and MOF to jointly set guidelines on use of digital assets
The Bank of Thailand (BOT), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SECT), and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have announced that they will jointly set guidelines on the use of digital assets as a means of payment for goods and service in order to limit widespread adoption.
The agencies have deemed it necessary to regulate the use of digital assets as a means of payment to avert any potential impacts on financial stability and the economic system. The agencies also note that digital assets could also pose further risks to consumers and businesses through price volatility, cyber theft, personal data leakage, or money laundering.
SECT has published the consultation papers regarding the guidelines. Feedback is requested by 8 February 2022.
A questions and answers (Q&A) document accompanies the announcement. [25 Jan 2022]
BOT, TBA and GFA announce launch of dStatement service
BOT, the Thai Bankers' Association (TBA), and the Government Financial Institutions Association (GFA) have announced the launch of the dStatement (digital bank statement) service. The new dStatement service is a financial information exchange service for sending and receiving bank statement data directly between banks in a machine-readable digital format. It allows financial service customers, who need to submit their bank statement as supporting documents, to request and send their bank statement data directly from one bank to another using their own mobile banking apps or via other servicing channels. [24 Jan 2022]
