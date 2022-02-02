The FCA has published its 2022 final report on competition in retail banking markets. The 2022 report builds on the FCA's 2018 final report and 2018 progress report. It explores trends in the retail banking industry in light of significant changes such as Covid-19, increased digitalisation, and ring-fencing, and considers what this has meant for competition and overall profitability. The FCA's key findings include:

The FCA has published Consultation Paper 22/2 ( CP22/2 ) on strengthening the financial promotion rules for high risk investments, including cryptoassets. In CP22/2, the FCA sets out proposals to significantly strengthen its rules on how high-risk financial products are marketed to address concerns about the ease and speed with which people can make high-risk investments. The proposals include changes to:

HMT: Responses to consultation on the regulation of cryptoassets HM Treasury (HMT) has published the responses to its consultation on cryptoassets promotions and confirms its intention to legislate to bring certain cryptoassets into the scope of the financial promotion regime. Responses to the consultation agreed that misleading advertising and a lack of suitable information means there are consumer risks present in the cryptoassets market, and there was broad agreement on the case for intervention. Legislation to amend the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (FPO) will be brought forward when parliamentary time allows. HMT intends to put in place a transitional period of around six months from both the finalisation and publication of the proposed changes to the FPO and the complementary FCA rules. The FCA is expected to consult on the proposed financial promotions rules that will apply to cryptoassets shortly. The HMT consultation response notes that the FCA's proposals for the regime for high risk investments may be applied to cryptoassets and suggests that the proposals set out in the FCA's discussion paper ( DP21/1 ) published in April 2021 may provide a high-level indication of the FCA's potential approach to rules for cryptoassets financial promotions. [18 Jan 2021]

#Cryptoassets