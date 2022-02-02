ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this blog post, we round-up key forthcoming developments in the UK and at EU and International levels in financial services regulation which are expected to happen in February and March 2022.



Table of abbreviations:

BoE Bank of England FRF Future Regulatory Framework CfE Call for Evidence HMT HM Treasury CP Consultation Paper IOSCO International Organisation of Securities Commissions CSC Common and Secure Communications MLRs Money Laundering Regulations (UK) DCMS Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport PERG Perimeter Guidance Manual DLT Distributed Ledger Technology PRA Prudential Regulation Authority DP Discussion Paper PS Policy Statement DWP Department for Work and Pensions REP-CRIM Financial Crime Reporting EBA European Banking Authority RTS Regulatory Technical Standards ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority SCA Strong Customer Authentication FCA Financial Conduct Authority



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.