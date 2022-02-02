ARTICLE

In this National Cybersecurity Awareness Month conversation, Mayer Brown lawyers from our global practice will discuss the latest legal trends and developments relating to cybersecurity in China, Europe and the UK. Topics will include:

The implications for international businesses seeking to comply with China's new Data Security Law and Personal Information Protection Law in combination with the existing Cybersecurity Law requirements.

The latest developments relating to the EU Cybersecurity Act and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity's (ENISA's) cybersecurity assessment methodology.

New steps that must be taken to assess the protection of personal data in third countries when transferring personal data from Europe under the new, finalized European Standard Contractual Clauses and European Data Protection Board (EDPB) Recommendations and the practical challenges they pose.

Cybersecurity and data privacy developments in the UK and the implications for businesses as the UK seeks to diverge from the EU rules in a post-Brexit world.

