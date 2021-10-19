Bank of England Deputy Governor for Financial Stability Jon Cunliffe described risks to financial stability from rapid crypto industry growth.

In a speech at a business forum organized by SWIFT, a provider of secure financial messaging services, the Deputy Governor raised regulatory concerns about vulnerability due to price volatility, lack of creditworthiness and liquidity standards for stablecoins, and the inability to identify owners or points of contact in decentralized finance.

Mr. Cunliffe highlighted the following concerns: