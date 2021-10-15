Astraea Group's Matthew Allan has a featured interview in the Autumn "Virtual" edition of City Solicitor magazine, the publication of the City of London Solicitor's Company and the City of London Law Society. In his interview Matthew considers prospective shifts in the regulation of cryptocurrency, the impact of NFTs on the art market and how to enforce your crypto rights.

A copy of the article is attached and the full magazine is available here: http://www.citysolicitormagazine.com/old-issues/city-solicitor-113.pdf .

