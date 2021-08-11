This white paper is a collection of the individual blogs we have written as introductory and companion pieces to the segments of our Digital Commerce webinar on 28 April 2021:
- Top tips for digital business contracting;
- UK payment services regulation – data and cryptoassets: the developing landscape;
- Recent digital commerce legislation (1): the Platform to Business Regulation;
- Recent digital commerce legislation (2): over the top services and the EECC;
- Recent digital commerce legislation (3): video sharing platforms; and
- Upcoming platform regulation: the EU Digital Services Act and UK Online Harms Bill.
