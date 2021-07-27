ARTICLE

James Ramsden QC of Astraea Group has been instructed by international law firm Bird & Bird in defence of a claim by a Seychelles domiciled trust company alleging loss caused by a computer hack alleged to have occurred in the UK. It is thought to be the biggest civil claim concerning the alleged loss of crypto assets to come before the UK courts.

