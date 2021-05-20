UK:
Upcoming Event: James Ramsden QC Speaking At Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion Online Summit
20 May 2021
Astraea Group
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Astraea Group Partner James Ramsden QC will be discussing
decentralised finance regulation at the Crypto AM DeFi &
Digital Inclusion Online Summit on 20 May – panel start time
5:25pm BST. Attendance free but registration required: https://bit.ly/3ohN7Ck
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from UK
Blockchain Comparative Guide
ONTIER LLP
Blockchain Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries