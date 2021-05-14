Earlier this month Astraea Group's James Ramsden QC and Nina Stewart joined Alix Partners' Tom Scampion, Mark Doughty and David J. White to discuss the unique legal and regulatory challenges posed by cryptocurrencies.

Topics covered include:

How cryptocurrency is defined and its unique legal and regulatory challenges

What regulators are doing to overcome these challenges and how enforcement works in practice

Addressing challenges in financial investigations and regulatory responses

The future of cryptocurrencies and regulatory enforcement

Click here to watch the recording: https://blog.alixpartners.com/post/102gvte/webcast-cryptocurrency-and-the-fight-against-financial-crime

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.