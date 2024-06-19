Show Domestic Abuse The Red Card During Euro 2024

As the UEFA Euro 2024 competition gets underway, for many people, this will bring excitement. However, for others, it will bring increased fear and anxiety as a result of an unfortunate increase in anti-social behaviour, violence and domestic abuse.

Whilst it should be said that most football fans do not commit domestic violence offences, there are situations where emotions do run high leaving victims of domestic abuse more vulnerable to physical and emotional abuse during this time.

Research from the National Centre for Domestic Violence reveals that domestic abuse incidents increase by 26% when England plays in a tournament, 28% if they lose and 11% the day after, regardless of the outcome.

An increase in alcohol consumption, heightened emotions and increased stress are considered to be contributing factors to the rise in domestic abuse during such sporting events.

At Ellisons, we are keen to raise awareness of the potential increase in domestic abuse and to remind victims that help is available in a supportive environment. Whatever the circumstances, there is no excuse for domestic abuse and you are not alone.

