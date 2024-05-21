ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Ep13: Autism And Family Law (Podcast)

In this episode, we will be discussing Autism, Family Law and what we as a society can learn about the Autistic Person in 2024 with MaryCarmel Wilson, Senior Associate within the Family team...
Episode Description

In this episode, we will be discussing Autism, Family Law and what we as a society can learn about the Autistic Person in 2024 with MaryCarmel Wilson, Senior Associate within the Family team, Partner, Andy Fernandes and our guest speaker, Jo Dunne from the Autism Training Network.

Thank you for listening to Ellisons Connects. If you'd like to discuss anything further about any of the topics raised in this episode, or, if you simply want to speak to one of our experts, then please do not hesitate to get in touch via our website - www.ellisonssolicitors.com/contact-us

Ellisons Solicitors is one of the oldest, most established and fastest growing firms in the East of England having been founded over 250 years ago.

As a full-service firm, Ellisons offers a comprehensive range of services to businesses and individuals across the region and beyond.

With a team of over 270 people – and offices located across Essex and Suffolk, alongside an office in London, Ellisons has a proven track record of providing clients with first class service and advice, enabling them to make the right decisions.

Any information shared on this podcast was accurate at the time of recording, however, we advise speaking to your usual Ellisons advisor to make sure there hasn't been any changes since.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

