We often hear about High Net Worth individuals, but what about
the regular, Real Net Worth people who make up 99% of the
population: the 99%ers? How can we help these clients navigate
their separation, more constructively and cost effectively, in a
deepening economic crisis, to preserve the funds they need for
their futures?
We're tackling this question and more in our 99%ers series,
with our latest webinar taking a look at the issue of costs in
family proceedings.
The webinar was hosted by Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey from
the Bindmans Family team, alongside Jo O'Sullivan of
O'Sullivan Family Law and we were joined by Ursula Rice of
Family First Solicitors and Sana Saddique of Collective Law
Solicitors.
Information covered in this webinar was current at the time of
recording on 18 April 2024.
