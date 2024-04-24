self

We often hear about High Net Worth individuals, but what about the regular, Real Net Worth people who make up 99% of the population: the 99%ers? How can we help these clients navigate their separation, more constructively and cost effectively, in a deepening economic crisis, to preserve the funds they need for their futures?

We're tackling this question and more in our 99%ers series, with our latest webinar taking a look at the issue of costs in family proceedings.

The webinar was hosted by Melissa Arnold and Maeve Lucey from the Bindmans Family team, alongside Jo O'Sullivan of O'Sullivan Family Law and we were joined by Ursula Rice of Family First Solicitors and Sana Saddique of Collective Law Solicitors.

Please note, this webinar is for educational purposes only and is not legal advice. If you have specific questions about the topics covered, please contact the speakers.

Information covered in this webinar was current at the time of recording on 18 April 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.