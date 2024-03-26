In this episode of our Family Law series, we discuss where we start with child arrangement matters and what we need to consider when deciding how to move forward. We will talk through the various ways in which we may start this process, both inside and outside of court proceedings.

self

The Legal Room UK · Child Arrangements – where do we start?

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.