UK:
Family Law Unwrapped: Child Arrangements – Where Do We Start? (Podcast)
26 March 2024
Herrington Carmichael
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this episode of our Family Law series, we discuss where we
start with child arrangement matters and what we need to consider
when deciding how to move forward. We will talk through the various
ways in which we may start this process, both inside and outside of
court proceedings.
The Legal Room UK · Child Arrangements – where do we
start?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from UK
Family Business Succession - Legal Insights
Withers LLP
Forward-looking family businesses have demonstrated remarkable resilience around the world, empowering them to weather market volatility and commercial shifts.
Why Everyone Needs A Will
Blaser Mills
In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to put off important tasks, and writing a Will is often one of them.
Taking The Fight Out Of Divorce: Alternatives To Court
Thomson Snell & Passmore
Going through a divorce can be an incredibly difficult time. While in some cases there is no alternative but to involve the family courts, it is often not in anyone's best interest to do so.