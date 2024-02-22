In the second episode of the new Family Law series, we focus on Valentine's Day and in particular Pre-Nuptials and what couples need to consider when deciding to marry. We will talk through what they need to think about, in terms of starting the process, including timings and what information they will need to provide and be aware of.

The Legal Room UK · Pre-Nuptial Agreements – things to consider

