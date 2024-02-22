UK:
Family Law Unwrapped: Pre-Nuptial Agreements – Things To Consider (Podcast)
22 February 2024
Herrington Carmichael
In the second episode of the new Family Law series, we focus on
Valentine's Day and in particular Pre-Nuptials and what couples
need to consider when deciding to marry. We will talk through what
they need to think about, in terms of starting the process,
including timings and what information they will need to provide
and be aware of.
The
Legal Room UK · Pre-Nuptial Agreements – things to
consider
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
