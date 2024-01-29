January 22nd – 26th marks Family Mediation Week, an opportunity to raise awareness of family mediation and the benefits it may bring to separating families.

Family mediation is a process in which an independent and professionally trained mediator helps separating couples resolve any challenges and disputes faced when parting ways. The mediator will help you to work out arrangements for things such as housing, children, and finances, including pensions and other assets.

Mediation involves an initial assessment meeting, often referred to as a MIAM – Mediation information and assessment meeting, where the mediator will see you on your own to discuss the process and find out what you are hoping to achieve and for you both to consider whether mediation will be appropriate in your case. There will then be a series of joint sessions between you and your partner, which are facilitated by a mediator. The mediator will help you and your partner make decisions in a constructive and confidential setting, making sure all disputes are resolved with as little conflict as possible.

If you do not feel comfortable with face-to- face mediation, the mediator will offer video mediation or shuttle mediation – where you will each be in a separate room and the mediator will shuttle between you.

What are the benefits?

There are several benefits to the mediation process, some of which are set out below:

Cost effective: Mediation tends to be more cost-effective than involving solicitors. Even if you do not come up with a complete agreement in mediation, the mediator should help you narrow the issues that are being disputed.

Confidential: Disputes resolved through mediation and not in court are completely confidential for both parties involved.

Faster outcome: Mediation generally takes less time to complete, allowing for an earlier solution than through the legal or court route.

More control: Mediation increases the control both parties have over the resolution. Both parties are involved in negotiating their own agreement and no settlement can be imposed upon you.

It improves communication: The mediation process helps both parties to focus on communicating effectively and relieves the pressure and stress that court disputes may bring.

Flexible: The process is informal and there are no formal rules and evidence required although the mediators at Blaser Mills Law will explain the advantages of full financial disclosure.

How Blaser Mills Law can help

By focusing on clear and open communication, family mediation has the potential to get you and your partner on the same page.

Voucher Scheme

Blaser Mills Law is part of the Family Mediation Voucher scheme, where in some cases, we can help you claim up to £500 towards your mediation costs.

The Ministry of Justice scheme, offers contributions of up to £500 per case/family for mediation that includes the arrangements for the children / child , encouraging people to seek to resolve their disputes outside of court where appropriate to do so.

The purpose of the scheme is to promote the benefits of mediation and divert matters where appropriate away from the family courts which are backlogged and a much more contentious way of trying to resolve most cases.

