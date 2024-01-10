If you have ever wondered why you might choose our Family Law Team, look no further!

Here are five reasons that show how we stand out from the crowd and why we are an excellent choice when it comes to selecting a well-respected, experienced team, who work closely together, and with other professionals, to achieve the best possible outcome for you.

Strength in depth

The family law team at Wright Hassall has decades of experience providing expert help and advice. The team, made up of partners, solicitors and assistants, are all members of Resolution, the specialist association of family lawyers, with over 30 years membership collectively - https://resolution.org.uk/ .

As a full-service law firm, we have undertaken work for private clients for nearly 180 years. We have a level of skill, knowledge and understanding that we are confident cannot be replicated elsewhere.

We also have strong corporate and commercial teams within the firm who can advise on business assets, in conjunction with family law advice, where necessary.

Balance

The team is diverse in its seniority, gender, and ethnicity. This brings unique and important life experience to the table. We believe this is an essential part of ensuring we are best placed to provide the best advice to clients.

The firm has a wholehearted commitment to producing lawyers who are fulfilled in their work. We believe this is essential part in supporting our lawyers to give the right advice, always with a client's best interests at heart.

Network

The team has strong relationships with valuers, pension experts and tax specialists which enables expert advice to be accessed when needed.

We also have a strong commercial presence in the region. This helps our understanding of how the local business world operates and the impact of change.

Peer review

The team have been recognised and recommended by other family law professionals in the legal guides Chambers and Legal 500 for the past 15 years. These rankings demonstrate the level of expertise from those working within (and against!) the Wright Hassall team.

The firm has 18 teams represented in the legal guides and has won numerous awards including The Lawyer's 'Regional Law Firm of the Year'.

Location

The team work together from our large central office in Royal Leamington Spa. We have fantastic technical back-up and excellent physical space to provide you with the support you need. As we are under one roof this allows us to work together and with a stellar team ethos and rapport.

The firm is focused on providing the best physical and technical environment for their clients to ensure the advice is both discreet and secure.

In conclusion

Be sure what you want, and what you actually get, when you appoint a family law team.

At Wright Hassall, we will work closely with you to fully understand your circumstances. You will get a well-respected, experienced team, who work closely together, and with other professionals, to achieve the best possible outcome for you.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.