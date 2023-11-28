Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, Caroline and Jon, who both work in family law, discuss the pathfinders pilot scheme, comparing it with the standard process, and explaining how the new approach is designed to boost the voice of children.

