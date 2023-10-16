UK:
How To Help Your Solicitor - Jon Moriarty And Caroline Yorke (Podcast)
16 October 2023
Lanyon Bowdler
Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda
and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking
about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series
you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local
charities.
In this episode, Caroline and Jon, who both work in family law,
explain how being prepared with key information and having relevant
documents to hand may ultimately reduce costs when using a
solicitor.
If you find this episode useful, and you're wondering
whether you should act for yourself in a family law matter, this
episode may be useful: https://thelegallounge.podbean.com/e/should-you-act-for-yourself-in-a-family-law-case-sue-hodgson-and-philippa-pearson/?token=7f7c28340c6b8ba5c626f7123079518e
