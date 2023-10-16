Welcome to The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

In this episode, Caroline and Jon, who both work in family law, explain how being prepared with key information and having relevant documents to hand may ultimately reduce costs when using a solicitor.

If you find this episode useful, and you're wondering whether you should act for yourself in a family law matter, this episode may be useful: https://thelegallounge.podbean.com/e/should-you-act-for-yourself-in-a-family-law-case-sue-hodgson-and-philippa-pearson/?token=7f7c28340c6b8ba5c626f7123079518e

