UK:
Occupational Rent: What Is It And When Should It Be Considered When Separating?
01 September 2023
Ellisons Legal
When you and your partner are separating, and there is
jointly-owned property, you could be entitled to claim occupational
rent. If a property is owned in joint names, and following
separation one party stays in the home, excluding the other party
from residing there, a claim can potentially be made to be
compensated.
Occupational rent is a claim that can be made by the party that
has been excluded from residing in the property, as they have lost
the benefit of remaining in the home. The amount of compensation is
calculated by considering the market value for rent for a similar
property in the area, and awarding the excluded party their share
(e.g. 50%).
When the court consider a claim for occupational rent, a number
of factors are considered including whether the remaining party in
the home is paying for the mortgage, any home improvements to the
property and also whether there are any children who are living in
the home.
