A spousal maintenance order, also known as a periodical payments order, is an obligation for one party to pay the other a sum of money on a weekly or monthly basis.

If the court grants a spousal maintenance order, it will need to determine whether to make a joint-lives order or if it is more appropriate to impose maintenance for a defined period.

Unless the recipient cannot adjust to financial independence without undue hardship, the latter option tends to be more favourable in the eyes of the court.

Can a maintenance order be varied?

If there is a significant change in your circumstances, you may be able to apply to vary a spousal maintenance order.

What is an application to vary spousal maintenance?