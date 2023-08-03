A 'fantastic young man' is the Guildford Resident of the Month for June after years of volunteering at a charity shop in Guildford.

Nick Rose, who has Down's Syndrome, started at the Cancer Research shop in Guildford in 2014, working every Wednesday morning and helping to steam and hang the clothes.

Maria Yates, Manager of the Cancer Research shop, said:

"Nick loves his music and has the radio on while he's working.

"He is a lovely young man and is happy to help with customers and works well with his colleagues."

Organised by the Surrey Advertiser and Guildford-based solicitors DMH Stallard, the Resident of the Month Award recognises unsung heroes who deserve recognition for their outstanding contribution to society.

Samantha Jago from DMH Stallard's family law team in Guildford presented Nick with an award certificate this week.

Samantha said:

"Nick is a real star in the community and his work makes all the difference.

"There are undoubtedly so many people in our towns and villages who are doing a tremendous amount in their own time for the benefit of others.

"I'm delighted that Nick is being recognised for his contribution to life in Guildford and on behalf of all my colleagues at DMH Stallard, we are looking forward to recognising many more Guildford stars"

As part of his award, Nick will receive a complimentary meal for two at a restaurant of his choice.

To nominate someone who you think deserves to be named Resident of the Month, please email hello@cobbpr.com with a short description of why you think they should win.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.