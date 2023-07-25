There are many reasons why people want to move abroad.

It may be reasons associated with family, friends, culture, work, or personal preference.

There are several logistical factors to consider when moving abroad.

One of the most difficult considerations is whether you can move abroad with your child.

The short answer is yes, you can move abroad with your child, providing every person with parental responsibility gives written consent to you relocating with the child outside of the UK or you have the court's permission.

What if I do not have consent from the other parent?