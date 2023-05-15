UK:
Should You Act For Yourself In A Family Law Case - Sue Hodgson And Philippa Pearson (Podcast)
15 May 2023
Lanyon Bowdler
Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear
from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors
talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the
series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and
local charities.
Do you know what a McKenzie friend is?
During this episode, family solicitors, Sue and Philippa talk
about why somebody may wish to represent themselves in a family law
case, and explain the role of a McKenzie friend.
