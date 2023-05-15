self

Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

Do you know what a McKenzie friend is?

During this episode, family solicitors, Sue and Philippa talk about why somebody may wish to represent themselves in a family law case, and explain the role of a McKenzie friend.

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.