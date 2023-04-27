On 23 March 2023, the government released a press release announcing their proposals to make mediation mandatory in thousands of suitable low-level family court cases.

They describe it as a"major shake-up to the family justice system", whereby thousands of children could be protected from witnessing their parents embark upon lengthy family court proceedings.

The proposals will be subject to a government consultation which will run for 12 weeks from 23 March 2023, closing on 15 June 2023, where it will be decided whether the government's plans will come into effect.

The new plans will mean separating couples must attempt to agree on their child and financial arrangements through a qualified mediator, with court action being taken as a last resort.

The changes are expected to help up to 19,000 separated families resolve their issues away from court, reducing backlogs, easing pressure on the family courts, and ensuring the justice system can focus on the families it most needs to protect.

The reforms aim to:

Protect children from the damaging impact of bitter courtroom battles.

Provide further financial support to families as the voucher scheme extends.

Originally published 17 April 2023

