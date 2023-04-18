UK:
The Beverly Hills Bar Association In Conversation With Samantha Klein: Family Law
18 April 2023
Withers LLP
In this video interview with the Beverly Hills Bar Association,
Samantha Klein, head of the California family law practice,
discusses her professional history and explores key moments in her
family law career and practice.
On Demand.
