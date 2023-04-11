As the school summer holidays approach, many parents have rushed to secure a long-anticipated break.

However, before going to the expense of booking flights and hotels, separated parents ought to consider not only potential travel disruption and any COVID restrictions applicable to their destination, but also their legal position as a separated parent.

Separated parents often assume, particularly if they are the primary carer for their child, that they are under no obligation to notify the other parent of their holiday plans. However, they could potentially find themselves on the wrong side of child abduction laws if they take their child abroad without the other parent's knowledge or consent.

It is therefore a good idea to consult the other parent before committing to any travel arrangements or paying a hefty deposit. Set out below are some important considerations which we hope will assist those parents planning a break.

Who has parental responsibility?

The starting point should be to check whether the other parent has parental responsibility for the child. Mothers are automatically granted parental responsibility on birth, whereas the father of the child will have parental responsibility if he was married to the mother or was entered as the father on the child's birth certificate.

Alternatively, it may be that the father acquired parental responsibility at a later stage, either by entering into a formal agreement with the mother or by obtaining a formal court order.

Different rules apply to same sex couples, adoptive parents and step-parents.

If one parent doesn't have parental responsibility, can the other parent take the children on holiday without the other's consent?

Assuming there is no court order in place regulating the arrangements for the child, then the parent with parental responsibility should be able to take the child out of the jurisdiction without the other's consent.

That being said, it remains good practice to consult the other parent and make them aware of the proposed trip, particularly if they maintain regular contact with the child.

Top tip: In addition, if the child bears a different surname to the parent taking them on the holiday, it is often a good idea to travel with a certified copy of the birth certificate in order to avoid any difficulties or awkward questions at passport control.

Top tip: Some countries have additional travel requirements or border checks for children, so do check in advance of travel.

What if both parents have parental responsibility for the child?

If both parents have parental responsibility, and again there is no court order in place, then neither parent can take the child outside of the UK without the written consent of the other parent (and any other third party with parental responsibility).

What if one parent has a residence order or a "live with" child arrangements order?

Residence orders and "live with" orders are essentially the same thing. They are simply an order setting out who a child should live with. Prior to 2014, these orders were known as residence orders, but thereafter they were referred to as "live with" orders.

If one parent has a court order stating that the child lives with them, they are permitted to take the child out of the jurisdiction for up to 28 days without the consent of the other parent with parental responsibility, provided that it does not interrupt the other parent's time with the child.

Top tip: It is advisable to carry a copy of the relevant order alongside the child's passport and any travel documents.

Top tip: It is important to consider whether the proposed trip will impact on the terms of the court order and any arrangements for the other parent to spend time with the child. If so, then it may be wise to offer to make up any lost contact before or after the holiday with a view to securing their written consent.

What if the other parent unreasonably withholds their consent to the holiday?

If the other parent refuses to consent to the trip, an option may be to apply to the court for a specific issue order, for an order that the parent can take the child abroad. Similarly, it is open to the parent who opposes the holiday to make a court application, although they would apply for a prohibited steps order to stop the trip, rather than a specific issue order.

Alternatively, mediation may be a cost-effective option; however, whether mediation is feasible will largely depend on how far ahead the holiday is booked. If time is of the essence, it may become necessary to issue an urgent court application, particularly if the other parent has possession of the passport and is refusing to make it available in advance of the trip.

What will the court take into account when considering whether to grant a parent permission to take a child on holiday?

The court will consider all relevant circumstances including the destination, the reason for travel, the length of stay and whether is a risk that the parent may not return with the child at the end of the holiday. Ultimately the child's welfare is the court's paramount consideration, and the court will aim to arrive at a decision which is in the child's best interests.

Some additional tips

To avoid costly court proceedings and unnecessary upset we would recommend the following further tips: