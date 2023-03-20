ARTICLE

Welcome to season 4 of The Legal Lounge, where you'll hear from Amanda and her team of lawyers from Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors talking about many aspects of law in England and Wales. During the series you'll hear from special guests, industry experts and local charities.

It's over 12 months since our initial podcast about the maternity scandal at Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). In this episode, you'll hear from Amy and Alicia about the current situation now that the families have received the feedback reports from Donna Ockenden, and sadly how we're still seeing enquiries coming in from across the country.

To hear the original SaTH podcast which is referenced during this episode: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/maternity-issues-at-sath-shrewsbury-telford-hospitals/id1582449235?i=1000551991492

For all the resources and reference material from the episodes, and to request a discussion about a particular scenario, or aspect of law, please visit: https://lblaw.co.uk/podcast

