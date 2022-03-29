Rob Hanna, of Legally Speaking Podcast, hosts the miniseries Fertility in the Workplace. He is joined by Natalie Sutherland of Burgess Mee Family Law and Somaya Ouazzani of Mimoza Fleur in two discussions: Why Do We Need to Acknowledge the Issue and How Can Law Firms Do Better?

You can watch the videos here:

Fertility in the Workplace - Why Do We Need to Acknowledge the Issue. First published by Legally Speaking Podcast on 10 March 2022

self

Fertility in the Workplace - How Can Law Firms Do Better? First published by Legally Speaking Podcast on 3 March 2022.

self

