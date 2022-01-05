Leading insurance risk and commercial law firm BLM has welcomed one of the UK's leading surrogacy and reproductive rights specialists, Colin Rogerson, to the firm. Rogerson becomes a partner in BLM's London family law team.

Rogerson joins from Dawson Cornwell, having been a partner for the firm since 2019. With over 12 years' legal experience, Rogerson advises on all areas of private children law, and has become a national go-to for surrogacy cases, family formation and assisted reproduction rights.

Acting for a variety of clients, including high net worth individuals and celebrities, he undertakes surrogacy arrangements both nationally and internationally. Rogerson frequently advises on complex parental order cases, including donor insemination arrangements. He is a Solicitor Advocate (Higher Courts Civil Proceedings), with nearly all of his cases taking place in the High Court. He frequently advises on appeals and has litigated in the Court of Appeal, UK Supreme Court and European Court of Human Rights.

Rogerson has also developed a recognised practice in cases concerning same-sex families, advocating for LGBTQ+ parents and children and advising on trans issues. He is a founding member of the UK LGBT Family Law Institute.

Of Rogerson's appointment, Grainne Fahy, Partner and Head of Family Law commented: "It gives me such pleasure to welcome Colin to the team here in London. He is a leader in his field and will complement the existing family team. His appointment is testament to the commitment of BLM to invest in its people. I am sure Colin will be the perfect addition to the team, and we are excited to start the new year with him on board."

Matthew Harrington, Senior Partner at BLM said: "Colin's expertise in such niche areas of family law is nationally renowned, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the firm. On behalf of all at BLM, I wish him the best of luck in his new role and look forward to working with him to develop his practice within the team."

Rogerson is ranked in Chambers UK (2022), Spear's 500 (2020 and 2021) and the Legal 500 2022. He is a member of Resolution, an Assisted Reproductive Technology Fellow of the Academy of Adoption and Assisted Reproductive Technology Attorneys, member of the Executive Council of the American Bar Association Section of Family Law Assisted Reproductive Technology Committee where he sits as an international representative and founding member of the UK LGBT Family Law Institute.

