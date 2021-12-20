UK:
Our Family Wizard – How It Can Help You (Video)
20 December 2021
Burgess Mee
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this video, Peter Burgess of Burgess Mee Family Law talks to
James Evans, Professional Liaison with Our Family Wizard, about
OFW's one stop technology offering for co-parents, and how this
tool can help co-parents to communicate better.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from UK
Cost Orders In Family Law: A Costly Business
BLM
Grainne Fahy, Partner and Head of Family Law at BLM talks about cost orders in family law, how compliance and failure to negotiate sensibly are causing issues where they didn't in the past...
Divorce - Navigating The Changing Legal Lanscape
Giambrone & Partners
The unprecedented situation being faced worldwide at the present time resulting from the Covid 19 pandemic with its ever-changing range of variants has placed considerable pressure on married couples.