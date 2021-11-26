Experienced mediators and solicitors, Lauren Hall and Louise Connolly discuss how best to prepare for your first mediation and what to expect.

Family mediation helps you sort out the disputes that arise during your separation both in relation to your finances and the arrangements for your children. However, these can be challenging and emotional times so treating the situation with sensitivity and consideration is essential.

In this podcast, we cover the following topics:

How best to prepare for your first mediation and what to expect.

What happens when you first arrive for your mediation?

How to deal with the uncertainty?

What happens if the meeting becomes emotional?

