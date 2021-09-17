Thanks to further investment, the scheme launched by the Government earlier this year will now help even more couples access mediation. Applicants can still apply for a £500 family mediation voucher that can be used towards the cost.

Mediation is a cost effective and quicker way of resolving a dispute, often sparing families the trauma of going to court and reducing the impact of conflict on their children. Couples work through their differences with a mediator and agree terms that both parties accept. This can include finances and child arrangements and negates the need for a judge to be involved. The agreement can then be made into a legally binding and enforceable court order.

Couples will qualify for the voucher if they want to use mediation to resolve differences concerning their children. You can find out more about the scheme when you attend a Mediation Information and Assessment meeting or by speaking to a family mediator.

To find out more click here or contact Alison Bull to find out about the Mills & Reeve mediation team and how they can help you.

