The greatest gift for some fathers on Father's Day is to spend quality time with their children. Father's Day, like Christmas, birthdays and school holidays, can be a difficult occasion for separated parents as the usual routine can be disrupted.

On special days, separated parents should try and be flexible with arrangements, which may mean altering the normal routine to allow their children to spend time with the other parent and wider family such as step parents, in-laws and grandparents.

If you are unable to agree matters, a family lawyer may be able to assist you in amending your pattern of care through negotiation or mediation, or as a last resort through the courts with the contact being specified in a child arrangements order.

The courts consider a list of factors, called the welfare checklist, when deciding whether to make a court order and they will ultimately want to achieve an outcome that is in the best interest of the child.

Sometimes the breakdown of the parents' relationship with each other can result in the loss of contact between a parent and child. It is essential to take expert advice in these circumstances so that short term or transient problems can be overcome quickly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.