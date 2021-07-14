UK:
Supporting The Children With Claire Black (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In this session, Peter Burgess, Partner and Mediator talks to
Claire Black, a divorce coach and author about how to support the
children through a breakup or separation. This session is
absolutely packed with useful tips about making the process easier
for them #coparenting #children #parentingstyles #practicaladvice
#relationshipdynamics
Originally published The Happy Co-Parent
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from UK
Legacy Loop: Summer Edition 2021
Shakespeare Martineau
This recent decision is significant in reiterating that the correct test when determining mental capacity to make a will is still that set out in Banks v Goodfellow (1870) and not...
When Granny's Gift Backfired
Wrigleys Solicitors
Sheila is the proud granny of Josh, who is a lovely, cheerful 21 year old, and she loves to spend time with him.
Private Client Comparative Guide
Preston Legal
Private Client Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Jersey, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries