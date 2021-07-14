ARTICLE

In this session, Peter Burgess, Partner and Mediator talks to Claire Black, a divorce coach and author about how to support the children through a breakup or separation. This session is absolutely packed with useful tips about making the process easier for them #coparenting #children #parentingstyles #practicaladvice #relationshipdynamics

