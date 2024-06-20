The UK Government has announced today 50 new sanctions designations and specifications, 48 of which are made under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (“Russia Regulations”) (two designations are under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, regarding entities linked to the Wagner Group).
These new designations and specifications include ships in Putin's shadow fleet and suppliers supporting Russia's military production, such as suppliers of munitions, machine tools, microelectronics, and logistics to Russia's military, including entities based in China, Israel, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, along with ships which transport military goods from North Korea to Russia.
In addition, these new designations target institutions central to Russia's financial system, including the Moscow Stock Exchange. This action is taken in coordination with the US, which designated the Moscow Stock Exchange on 12 June 2024.
In relation to ships specified under the Russia Regulations, the UK Government has clarified that they are prohibited from entering a port in the UK, may be given a movement or a port entry direction, can be detained, and will be refused permission to register on the UK Ship Register or have its existing registration terminated.
Further, the Oil Price Cap exception is not applicable to services in relation to specified ships, or to the supply or delivery of Russian oil or oil products in specified ships. The Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation has published guidance on the Russian Oil Services ban. Limited exceptions apply and licences may be granted for specified ships, as set out in Part 7 of the Russia Regulations.
The complete UK Sanctions List can be found here. The full list of those sanctioned by the UK Government on 13 June 2024 is as follows:
Four vessels in Russia's ‘shadow fleet':
- OCEAN AMZ (IMO 9394935)
- CANIS POWER (IMO 9289520)
- ROBON (IMO 9144782)
- NS LAGUNA (IMO 9339325)
Two vessels which have shipped weapons to Russia:
- LADY R (IMO 9161003)
- ANGARA (IMO 9179842)
Six entities operating in or supporting the Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector:
- MURMANSK LNG LLC
- SMART LNG LLC
- NOVATEK MURMANSK LLC
- RUSCHEMALLIANCE LLC
- RED BOX ENERGY SERVICES PTE LTD (entity based in Singapore)
- EKO SHIPPING LLC
One insurer:
- INGOSSTRAKH INSURANCE COMPANY
One ship manager:
- ONE MOON MARINE SERVICES LLC
Two entities involved in the Russian civil nuclear sector:
- JSC RUSATOM ARCTIC
- INNOVATION HUB LLC
Four entities and one individual connected to Russia's financial system:
- PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE GROUP
- PJSC SPB EXCHANGE
- JOINT STOCK COMPANY NATIONAL SETTLEMENT DEPOSITRY
- CENTRAL COUNTERPARTY NATIONAL CLEARING CENTRE
- YURI OLEGOVICH DENISOV
Twenty-one suppliers of munitions, machine tools, microelectronics, logistics or other supplies to the Russian military-industrial complex:
- TAMBOV POWDER PLANT
- KAZAN STATE GOVT GUNPOWDER PLANT
- BINA GROUP LLC
- FEDERAL STATE ENTERPRISE KAMENSKY COMBINE
- SONATEK
- LLC KOMPANIYA AMG
- JSC MECHANICAL PLANT “MECHPLANT”
- VOLGA-DNEPR
- MACHINE BUILDING PLANT ARSENAL
- BOSFOR AVRASYA (entity based in Türkiye)
- EGETIR OTOMOTIV (entity based in Türkiye)
- SINO MACHINERY CO., LTD (entity based in China)
- HENGSHUI YUANCHEM (entity based in China)
- HENGSHUI HESHUO CELLULOSE CO., LTD (entity based in China)
- WUHAN TONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (entity based in China)
- HENGBANGWEI ELECTRONICS LTD (entity based in China)
- TEXEL FCG TECH 2100 LTD (entity based in Israel)
- MARKS BLATS
- LLC INTER STYLE PLUS (entity based in Kyrgyzstan)
- VNIIR PROGRESS
- NPO MRTZ
Six individuals or entities who have benefited since the invasion in key sectors for the Russian state:
- IVAN VLADIMIROVICH TAVRIN
- AVET VLADIMIROVICH MIRAKYAN
- DENIS VLADIMIROVICH FROLOV
- ARMEN MERUZHANOVICH SARKISYAN
- FEDERAL STATE UNITARY ENTERPRISE CENTRAL ORDER OF THE RED BANNER SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AUTOMOBILE AND AUTOMOTIVE ENGINES INSTITUTE NAMI
- YAKUB SALMANOVICH ZAKRIEV
Two designations made under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 of entities linked to Wagner Group:
- DIAMVILLE
- WOOD INTERNATIONAL GROUP SARLU
