The UK Government has announced today 50 new sanctions designations and specifications, 48 of which are made under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (“Russia Regulations”) (two designations are under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, regarding entities linked to the Wagner Group).

These new designations and specifications include ships in Putin's shadow fleet and suppliers supporting Russia's military production, such as suppliers of munitions, machine tools, microelectronics, and logistics to Russia's military, including entities based in China, Israel, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey, along with ships which transport military goods from North Korea to Russia.

In addition, these new designations target institutions central to Russia's financial system, including the Moscow Stock Exchange. This action is taken in coordination with the US, which designated the Moscow Stock Exchange on 12 June 2024.

In relation to ships specified under the Russia Regulations, the UK Government has clarified that they are prohibited from entering a port in the UK, may be given a movement or a port entry direction, can be detained, and will be refused permission to register on the UK Ship Register or have its existing registration terminated.

Further, the Oil Price Cap exception is not applicable to services in relation to specified ships, or to the supply or delivery of Russian oil or oil products in specified ships. The Office for Financial Sanctions Implementation has published guidance on the Russian Oil Services ban. Limited exceptions apply and licences may be granted for specified ships, as set out in Part 7 of the Russia Regulations.

The complete UK Sanctions List can be found here. The full list of those sanctioned by the UK Government on 13 June 2024 is as follows:

Four vessels in Russia's ‘shadow fleet':

OCEAN AMZ (IMO 9394935)

CANIS POWER (IMO 9289520)

ROBON (IMO 9144782)

NS LAGUNA (IMO 9339325)

Two vessels which have shipped weapons to Russia:

LADY R (IMO 9161003)

ANGARA (IMO 9179842)

Six entities operating in or supporting the Russian Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector:

MURMANSK LNG LLC

SMART LNG LLC

NOVATEK MURMANSK LLC

RUSCHEMALLIANCE LLC

RED BOX ENERGY SERVICES PTE LTD (entity based in Singapore)

EKO SHIPPING LLC

One insurer:

INGOSSTRAKH INSURANCE COMPANY

One ship manager:

ONE MOON MARINE SERVICES LLC

Two entities involved in the Russian civil nuclear sector:

JSC RUSATOM ARCTIC

INNOVATION HUB LLC

Four entities and one individual connected to Russia's financial system:

PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MOSCOW EXCHANGE GROUP

PJSC SPB EXCHANGE

JOINT STOCK COMPANY NATIONAL SETTLEMENT DEPOSITRY

CENTRAL COUNTERPARTY NATIONAL CLEARING CENTRE

YURI OLEGOVICH DENISOV

Twenty-one suppliers of munitions, machine tools, microelectronics, logistics or other supplies to the Russian military-industrial complex:

TAMBOV POWDER PLANT

KAZAN STATE GOVT GUNPOWDER PLANT

BINA GROUP LLC

FEDERAL STATE ENTERPRISE KAMENSKY COMBINE

SONATEK

LLC KOMPANIYA AMG

JSC MECHANICAL PLANT “MECHPLANT”

VOLGA-DNEPR

MACHINE BUILDING PLANT ARSENAL

BOSFOR AVRASYA (entity based in Türkiye)

EGETIR OTOMOTIV (entity based in Türkiye)

SINO MACHINERY CO., LTD (entity based in China)

HENGSHUI YUANCHEM (entity based in China)

HENGSHUI HESHUO CELLULOSE CO., LTD (entity based in China)

WUHAN TONGSHENG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (entity based in China)

HENGBANGWEI ELECTRONICS LTD (entity based in China)

TEXEL FCG TECH 2100 LTD (entity based in Israel)

MARKS BLATS

LLC INTER STYLE PLUS (entity based in Kyrgyzstan)

VNIIR PROGRESS

NPO MRTZ

Six individuals or entities who have benefited since the invasion in key sectors for the Russian state:

IVAN VLADIMIROVICH TAVRIN

AVET VLADIMIROVICH MIRAKYAN

DENIS VLADIMIROVICH FROLOV

ARMEN MERUZHANOVICH SARKISYAN

FEDERAL STATE UNITARY ENTERPRISE CENTRAL ORDER OF THE RED BANNER SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH AUTOMOBILE AND AUTOMOTIVE ENGINES INSTITUTE NAMI

YAKUB SALMANOVICH ZAKRIEV

Two designations made under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 of entities linked to Wagner Group:

DIAMVILLE

WOOD INTERNATIONAL GROUP SARLU

