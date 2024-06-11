With the rapid expansion of UK, EU and US sanctions on Russia and Belarus in recent weeks - and with more in the regulatory pipeline - we set out:



1. WHAT'S NEW

UK

On 28 May 2024, the UK introduced new Regulations to expand the criteria for the people and entities who can be designated under the UK Russian sanctions regime, as set out in Regulation 6 of the Russian (Sanctions) Regulations 2019. The new criteria permits the designation of people or entities for: Providing financial services, or making available funds, economic resources, goods or technology to persons involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia; and Owning or controlling directly or indirectly, or working as a director, trustee, other manager or equivalent of a person, other than an individual, involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine.

The new Regulations also expand the criteria regarding the ships which the Secretary of State may "specify". The amendments to regulation 57F (specification of ships) provide that a ship may be specified for any activity whose object or effect is to destabilise Ukraine or undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine, or to obtain a benefit from or support the Government of Russia.

On 28 May 2024, OFSI reissued General Licence INT/2024/4761108 relating to personal remittances. The General Licence allows non-designated persons to make use of retail banking services of a designated Credit or Financial Institution, provided that the payments made or received are intended for their personal use and the total value of the payments made do not exceed £50,000. The General Licence is due to expire on 27 May 2026.

On 24 May 2024, OFSI updated the Oil Price Cap General Licence INT/2024/4423849 and the associated Publication Notice. The General Licence now excludes the supply or delivery of Russian oil in, or provision of relevant services in relation to, "specified ships".

On 21 May 2024, the UK issued guidance to businesses involved in the sale and brokering of second-hand oil tankers to third countries. The guidance identifies relevant provisions of UK sanctions prohibitions and aims to consolidate industry awareness of the potential risks and common deceptive practices which may undermine the objective of the sanctions. The guidance will assist maritime businesses with tailoring due diligence and sanctions compliance policies and procedures.

On 21 May 2024, the UK updated its guidance on sanctions on Russian diamonds processed in third countries. A "verification certificate issued by the Federal Public Service Economy at the Diamond Office in Antwerp, Belgium (G7 Certificate)" was added to the list of documents which may be used to evidence a diamond's supply chain history.

On 20 and 21 May 2024 respectively, the House of Commons and the House of Lords debated the success and also the circumvention of UK sanctions on Russia. During the debates, it was highlighted that the UK (i) plans to adopt measures to target the "shadow fleet" of vessels illegally transporting Russian oil; and (ii) continues to lead discussions on how to utilise Russian assets to generate the maximum possible support for Ukraine. These debates foreshadow the G7 and European Political Community summits being held in June and July 2024, during which sanctions against Russia are likely to dominate discussions.

On 17 May 2024, the UK, US, Australia and Canada announced fresh sanctions aimed at blocking Russian and North Korean attempts to circumvent sanctions with their "arms for oil" trade. 3 companies and 1 individual have been subject to measures, including Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co LLC, which is a prominent Russian provider of cargo services.

On 16 May 2024, the UK introduced new sanctions against Belarus. The new measures include: A ban on the import of aluminium and associated ancillary services with all prohibited goods such as brokering and technical assistance; and The expansion of items covered by export sanctions on goods identified on the Common High Priority list.



EU

On 27 May 2024, the EU established a new sanctions framework to target individuals and entities responsible for serious human rights violations in Russia. The regime will also allow the EU to target those who provide financial, technical, or material support for people and entities committing human rights violations in Russia. As at 27 May 2024, 1 entity and 19 natural persons have been listed under the new regime, including the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Russian Federation and several judges and prosecutors who played a key role in the imprisonment and death of Alexei Navalny.

On 27 May 2024, the EU imposed sanctions against 2 individuals and 1 entity responsible for spreading propaganda to justify Russia's war against Ukraine. Those listed include Artem Marchevskyi and Viktor Medvedchuk, both closely associated with online media outlet, Voice of Europe. This follows action taken on 17 May 2024, when the EU Council suspended the broadcasting activities of 4 media outlets known to disseminate propaganda which supports Russia's war against Ukraine. The broadcasters affected are The Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

On 21 May 2024, the EU passed Council Regulation (EU) 2024/1469. This Regulation, alongside Council Decision (CFSP) 2024/1470, requires central securities depositories holding Russian reserves and assets of more than 1 million euros to contribute 99.7% of any net profits from those assets to the EU. The EU intends to use 90% of the profits received to support the European Peace Facility and the remaining 10% for Union programmes financed from the Union budget.

On 14 May 2024, the EU updated its Consolidated Sanctions FAQs on Media. Among other updates, the new FAQs address the extent to which journalists can transmit content from targeted entities, and whether content produced by sanctioned entities can be made available or broadcast by online video sharing platforms and music streaming service providers.

US

On 14 May 2024, OFAC added 1 individual and 3 entities to the SDN list. These listings were made following an attempted sanctions evasion scheme in which an opaque and complex supposed divestment attempted to unfreeze more than $1.5 billion worth of shares belonging to the already designated Russian oligarch, Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska.

On 14 May 2024, the Californian Bankruptcy Court granted an individual's petition for the recognition of the Russian bankruptcy proceedings against Mr Aleksandr Vitalievich Sabadash. In doing so, the Court sought to limit the ability of the proceedings to benefit any designated Russian entity. In this instance, any change of control in the assets subject to the bankruptcy proceedings should be limited so as not to benefit sanctioned Tavrichesky Bank.



2. YOUR 5-STEP CHECKLIST

Which countries' sanctions apply to your activities?

The UK, EU, US and other countries' sanctions typically must be observed if there is a sufficient nexus to confer jurisdiction, that is if:

their nationals (individuals) are involved, wherever they are in the world (in the case of US sanctions, this includes US permanent residents/Green Card holders);

any part of a transaction is conducted within their territory or airspace; and

legal entities incorporated or constituted under their law, including foreign branches are involved; or

with respect to US sanctions, if a transaction is conducted in US dollars or clears through the US financial system, or data is routed through servers in the US, or other back office support or facilitation is provided by US persons (including service requests to an equipment supplier). Non-US persons may be penalised if they cause US persons to violate US sanctions, for example omitting reference to the involvement of a sanctioned party or jurisdiction to a financial transaction involving a US person.

UK sanctions may also apply to non-UK persons outside the UK if there is a sufficient nexus. This will depend on the facts of each case but could include:

transactions using clearing services in the UK;

actions by a local subsidiary of a UK company;

actions directed from within the UK; and/or

financial products or insurance bought on UK markets but held or used overseas.

Additionally, US 'secondary sanctions' may be applied to non-US persons outside the US in the absence of any US nexus if a transaction involves sanctionable conduct that would be prohibited to a US person and that is determined by the US authorities to be a 'significant' transaction or otherwise provides material support to a sanctioned party. Whether a transaction is 'significant' is based on a number of open-ended criteria e.g. the size, number and frequency of transactions.

Further, US export control restrictions may apply even if sanctions do not. For example, US export controls will apply if US-origin goods, software or technology located in a third country are re-exported, regardless of whether a U.S. person is involved in the transaction.

Are any of your business partners subject to an asset freeze?

The UK, EU, US and others have imposed asset freezes ('blocking sanctions' in US terms) on most Russian banks and strategic industries (e.g. defence, transport, research, media and aerospace), and senior individuals in the Russian government, state-owned corporations and major businesses, including family members, and they are continuing to add new names to their national lists of such 'designated persons'.

An asset freeze generally requires those within the scope of the national sanctions, as described at step 1 (above), to:

freeze any assets of the designated parties that they may hold and to report these to their authorities;

not make any funds or economic resources available to them, directly, indirectly or for their benefit;

In addition, US restrictions go further and in effect also prohibit all transactions with the designated (i.e. listed) party.

The same restrictions also apply to any non-designated entity that is:

'owned' by a designated party or parties. The US threshold is 50% or more, while the UK and EU thresholds are 'more than 50%'. The US and the EU (in guidance) consider the criterion met if the aggregated ownership of two or more designated parties exceeds the threshold. The UK (also in guidance) recognises aggregated ownership only if there is evidence of a joint arrangement between two or more designated parties; or (in the UK/EU, not the US) 'controlled' by a designated entity (i.e. able to ensure the affairs of the undesignated entity are conducted in accordance with their wishes, for example through controlling a majority of voting shares or having the right to appoint or remove a majority of the board of directors).

It is often challenging to reach a definitive view of whether this 'control' criterion is applicable, for example if a majority shareholder becomes sanctioned and passes some of their shares to unsanctioned family members or to business associates. If you would like assistance on these issues, do get in touch.

If you do business with Russia or Belarus, you should screen your business partners - banks, suppliers, customers, distributors – against the applicable national sanctions lists and, given the current rapid pace of developments, set up alerts for new designations, in order to be able to identify any relevant new sanctions measures without delay. In some instances, the measures include exceptions or general licences that provide for a wind-down period, but others may have immediate effect. Note that asset freezes on Russian banks may prevent you from receiving or making payments to business partners or to employees.

It should also be noted that, while there are many similarities between the respective national lists, there are also significant differences. For example, a Russian company might be subject to EU sanctions but not to UK or US sanctions. In such cases, it may be possible for UK persons to do business with the Russian company provided that there is no EU nexus (as described in step 1 above), including that any EU nationals are recused.

Are any of your activities affected by other financial sanctions?

Short of an asset freeze, sanctions measures may restrict or prohibit:

granting new loans or credit (including payment terms);

sanctioned banks from clearing payments in certain currencies;

dealing in transferable securities and money market instruments issued by sanctioned parties;

the size of bank deposits by nationals of sanctioned countries;

the access of sanctioned banks to the SWIFT messaging systems; transactions with the Russian Central Bank and certain State-owned enterprises;

new investment or acquisitions and the provision of investment services.

The screening of your business partners, including banks, should check for the application of any of these restrictions. However, note that there may be exceptions, grounds for licensing and/or wind-down periods.

Are your products or services restricted?

Trade sanctions may restrict or prohibit:

the sale, supply, transfer or export to Russia/Belarus, directly or indirectly, of certain goods and technology beyond those that are normally subject to export controls. This generally includes related financial services, brokering and technical assistance (e.g. repair, maintenance). The restrictions may be focused on only certain designated entities. There may be exceptions, grounds for licensing and/or wind-down periods;

the import, purchase, transport or insurance of certain goods or technology from, or originating in, Russia/Belarus – notably including oil - with similar related provisions as those for exports;

accounting, tax consulting, business and management consulting, public relations, architectural, engineering, IT consultancy, legal advisory and trusts services;

closure or airspace and ports to aircraft and ships;

more wide-ranging embargoes on most finance and trade with certain regions (previously Crimea, now extended to the occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk).

Do you have the right measures in place to mitigate your risks?

Given the evolving and expanding scope of sanctions, have you audited your compliance programmes and contractual commitments to make sure you are mitigating any risks? For example, have you:

Updated your compliance policies and procedures, ensuring they are proportionate and workable?

Reviewed your technology infrastructure to support your day-to-day compliance (e.g. with on-boarding clients and service providers or providing IP/geolocation support for your KYC process)?

Tailored and updated your training for your compliance leads and others across your business?

Reviewed whether your contracts enable you (or the counterparty) to suspend or terminate it without liability or serious risk of challenge, whether through a specific sanctions provision or other clauses such as the material adverse change clause?



3. YOUR SANCTIONS SUMMARY

We set out below a high-level overview of the current UK, EU and US sanctions in addition to asset freezes (as set out above).

Please note that exceptions, grounds for licensing and wind-down periods often apply to specific sanctions; if you would like an analysis as to the legality of a particular transaction, trade or matter, do get in touch.

UNITED KINGDOM

Financial services :

A ban on dealing with transferable securities and money market instruments or issuing new loans or credit with a maturity exceeding 30 days to: where issued since 2014, an entity listed in Schedule 2 (including Sberbank, VTB Bank, Gazprombank, VEB, Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft) or their non-UK subsidiaries; where issued since 1 March 2022, UK subsidiaries of Schedule 2 entities; a "person connected with Russia" (an individual located in or ordinarily resident in Russia, or an entity domiciled, incorporated or constituted under the law of Russia); an entity owned by or acting on behalf/at the direction of such as person; or the Government of Russia; where issued on or after 16 December 2022, by a person not connected with Russia where the purpose of the loan or credit is to make a new investment in Russia;

A ban on UK credit or financial institutions establishing or continuing a correspondent banking relationship with, or processing payments to from or via, a designated person;

A ban on financial services for foreign exchange reserve and asset management to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, the Russian National Wealth Fund and the Ministry of Finance, and persons owned or controlled directly or indirectly by them or acting on their behalf or direction;

A ban on new investment, specifically the: direct acquisition of any ownership interest in Russian land and entities connected with Russia; indirect acquisition of any ownership interest in Russian land and entities connected with Russia for the purpose of making funds or economic resources available to, or for the benefit of, persons connected with Russia; direct or indirect acquisition of any ownership interest in entities with a place of business in Russia (which are not persons connected with Russia) for the purpose of making funds or economic resources available (directly or indirectly) to, or for the benefit of, persons connected with Russia; establishment of joint ventures with a person connected with Russia; opening of representative offices and establishing branches and subsidiaries in Russia; and provision of investment services directly related to the above; and

Selected Russian banks removed from the SWIFT messaging system.

Trade :

Exports

A ban on the export, supply and delivery, and making available of the following goods and technology, and related services, to Russia: military and internal repression items; advanced technology items: dual-use, 'critical industry', special materials, quantum computing, aviation, maritime and space; a wide range of items mainly for the manufacturing sector and luxury items; infrastructure-related, energy-related and oil refining items, and jet fuel; sterling or EU denominated banknotes; and the supply and delivery of certain revenue generating goods from Russia to third countries, except those with important humanitarian or civilian use such as certain agricultural and energy-related goods.



Imports

A ban on the import or acquisition of the following goods and technology consigned from or originating in Russia, as well as related services: oil and oil products, LNG, and coal and coal products; iron and steel items, including of Russian iron and steel goods that have been processed in third countries; a range of materials and manufactured items generating revenue for Russia; gold and gold jewellery; diamonds and diamond jewellery; a 35% tariff on imports of certain goods originating in Russia and Belarus; and certain Russian metals, and articles thereof, including copper, nickel, aluminium, lead, zinc, tin, tungsten and other base metals.



Services

A ban on the provision of the following services: maritime transport, insurance and other financial services for ships carrying Russian crude oil/refined oil products to or between third countries, unless the crude oil/refined oil products has been sold below a specific price cap; trust services, accounting, business and management consulting, public relations, advertising, architectural, auditing, engineering and IT consultancy and design services to persons connected with Russia; legal advisory services to any person who is not a UK person in relation to any activity which would, if carried out by a UK person or in the UK, contravene UK sanctions on Russia, except legal representation, compliance with UK statutory obligations and whether an act complies with UK sanctions. A General Trade Licence authorises certain such services;

social media, internet services and app stores are required to block content from RT and Sputnik; and

a ban on all Russia-owned or operated aircraft and ships from UK airspace, landings, and ports, and on aviation and shipping technical assistance to, or for the benefit of, designated people/entities.



Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk

A ban on: finance and investment; the export, supply and delivery, and making available of the following goods and technology, and related services: military, infrastructure-related goods and tourism services; all imports.



Belarus

Restrictions on dealing with transferable securities or money-market instruments;

A ban on providing insurance and re-insurance to the Belarusian Government and Belarusian public bodies and agencies;

A ban on the export, supply and delivery, and making available of the following goods and technology, and related services, to Belarus: military and internal repression; dual-use, critical industry, quantum computing, advanced materials, certain minerals, oil refining items, luxury goods, banknotes, materials that could be used to produce chemical and biological weapons, and machinery-related goods;

A ban on the import or acquisition of the following goods and technology consigned from or originating in Belarus, as well as related services: oil products, iron, steel, potash, tobacco, gold, processed gold, gold jewellery, cement, rubber and wood;

Ban on Belarusian and other specified ships from entering UK ports, and aircraft from UK airports; and

An obligation (subject to criminal penalties and enforced by OFCOM) on social media services, internet access services and application stores to take reasonable steps to prevent users from accessing online content generated by designated persons.

EUROPEAN UNION

Financial services:

Banking:

A ban on the provision of SWIFT services to most Russian banks;

A ban on transactions with Russia's central bank;

A ban on deposits from Russian nationals or legal persons if the total value exceeds 100,000 EUR;

A ban on the provision of crypto-asset wallet, account or custody services to Russian persons and residents and a ban on Russian nationals or persons residing in Russia owning, controlling or holding any posts on the governing bodies of entities providing such services;

A ban on the sale of banknotes and transferrable securities denominated in any official currencies of the EU member states; and

a requirement to notify transfers of funds out of the EU exceeding 100,000 EUR during a quarter (starting on 1 May 2024) by EU entities owned more than 40% by Russian nationals (irrespective of where they are resident or of dual citizenship), entities established in Russia or persons residing in Russia.

Investment:

A ban on investment, participation or contribution to projects co-financed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund;

Since 18 March 2023, the Russian Regional Development Bank has been subject to a full transactional ban for contracts;

A ban on providing credit rating services, or access to any subscription services in relation to credit rating activities, to any Russian person, resident, entity or body;

A ban on new investments in the Russian energy and mining sectors (except certain metals);

A ban on dealing in transferable securities (including crypto-assets), or money-market instruments of any maturity, issued by certain listed Russian entities and on new loans and/or credit to them;

A ban on the listing and provision of services in relation to shares of Russian state-owned entities on EU trading venues;

A ban on EU central securities depositories services for transferable securities issued after 12 April 2022 to any Russian persons;

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping has been added to the list of state-owned enterprises subject to financial restrictions;

The exclusion of all financial support to Russian public bodies;

Trade :

Exports

A ban on the export, supply and delivery, and making available of the following goods and technology, and related services, to Russia:

military, internal repression, dual-use and advanced technologies including quantum computers, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transportation;

energy industry (except nuclear and energy transport), oil refining, coal and coking coal;

aviation, jet fuel and space;

luxury goods;

maritime navigation; and

items which may contribute to Russia's military, industrial and technological enhancement including coal, certain electronic components, certain machinery components, chemicals, torture goods, lithium batteries, thermostats, DC motors and servomotors for unmanned aerial vehicles, construction-related goods, processed steel, copper and aluminium goods and lasers.

The EU's 11 th and 12 th package of sanctions extended the prohibition for certain sensitive goods (such as advanced technology and aviation-related materials) and economically critical goods exported from the EU to third countries, via Russia (intended to address the risks of such goods being diverted while passing through Russia).

and 12 package of sanctions extended the prohibition for certain sensitive goods (such as advanced technology and aviation-related materials) and economically critical goods exported from the EU to third countries, via Russia (intended to address the risks of such goods being diverted while passing through Russia). The EU's 12 th package of sanctions also introduced:

package of sanctions also introduced: a requirement, from 20 March 2024, for EU exporters to contractually prohibit their customers in third countries (with the exception of partner countries) from re-exportation to or for use in Russia of certain sensitive goods; and

a prohibition to sell or otherwise transfer ownership, directly or indirectly, of tankers for the transport of crude oil or petroleum products whether or not originating in the EU, to any person in Russia or for use in Russia; and a notification obligation for the sale of tankers to any third country.

Imports

A ban on the import or acquisition of the following goods and technology consigned from or originating in Russia (as well as related services):

oil and refined products. Direct imports of crude oil by pipeline are permitted for the time being but such oil, and products refined from it, may not be transferred to other Member States or third countries. There is an exception for seaborne products that transit Russia but originate in a third country and are owned by non-Russians;

coal and other solid fossil fuels;

products including: wood, cement, fertilisers, seafood, liquor, iron and steel (including products processed in third countries using iron and steel from Russia), machinery and appliances, wood pulp and paper, cigarettes, plastics, vehicles, textiles, footwear, leather, ceramics, certain machinery components, certain chemical products, cosmetics and elements used in the jewellery industry; bitumen and related materials like asphalt; and synthetic rubber and carbon blacks;

goods which generate significant revenues for Russia, such as liquefied propane gas, pig iron and spiegeleisen, copper wires, aluminium wires, foil, tubes and pipes;

Russia-origin gold (including jewellery) if it has been exported from Russia into the EU or to any third country;

diamonds and products incorporating diamonds originating in Russia, exported from Russia and transiting Russia. There is a phasing-in from 1 March to 1 September 2024 of a ban on Russian diamonds processed in third countries; and

A ban on the participation of Russian companies in public procurement in member states.

Services

A ban on the provision of the following services: Maritime transport and insurance to ships carrying Russian crude and petroleum crude oil/ refined oil products to third countries, with an exemption for the provision of insurance where the crude oil/ refined oil products has been sold below a specific price cap; listed Russian state-owned broadcasters broadcasting in the EU, and advertising products or services in any content broadcast by these entities; provision of architectural and engineering services, IT consultancy services, legal advisory services, accounting, auditing, bookkeeping or tax consulting services, business and management consulting, public relations, advertising, market research and public opinion polling services, product testing and technical inspection services, as well as software for the management of enterprises and for industrial design and manufacture to the Government of Russia, or entities established in Russia; all transactions with certain state-owned companies including the Russian Maritime Shipping Register; and



A ban on EU nationals holding any posts on the governing bodies of any Russian state-owned or controlled legal persons, entities or bodies.

Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson

With respect to the occupied areas of the oblasts: an import ban on all goods and related services; restrictions on trade and investment related to certain economic sectors; a prohibition on supplying tourism services; and an export ban on goods and technology suited to the transport, telecommunications, energy or oil, gas and mineral sectors; and a ban on the provision of technical assistance, brokering, construction or engineering services to infrastructure in the regions and within the aforementioned sectors.



Access

The closure of EU airspace to all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft;

A prohibition on providing access to vessels registered under the flag of Russia, Russian-operated vessels or vessels suspected of circumventing EU oil sanctions to EU ports; and

A ban on any Russian transportation of goods by road within the EU.

Belarus

A ban on the sale of banknotes and transferrable securities denominated in any official currencies of the EU member states, or to any natural or legal person, entity or body in Belarus;

A ban on transactions with the Central Bank of Belarus related to the management of reserves or assets;

A block on SWIFT services to Belinvestbank, Belagroprombank, Bank Dabrabyt, the Development Bank of the Republic of Belarus, as well as their Belarusian subsidiaries;

Financial and air-traffic sanctions;

A ban on the listing of, and provision of services in relation to, shares of Belarus state-owned entities on EU trading venues;

A €100,000 cap on deposits from Belarusian nationals, residents, or entities established in Belarus;

A ban on the sale of euro-denominated transferable securities issued after 12 April 2022 to Belarusian nationals, residents, or entities established in Belarus;

A ban on the provision of services by EU central securities depositories to Belarusian nationals, residents, or entities established in Belarus;

A ban on any Belarusian transportation of goods by road within the EU;

A ban on the sale, supply, transfer or export, directly or indirectly, to or for use in Belarus and related services of the following goods and technology: military and internal repression, goods and technology suited for use in aviation and the space industry including aircraft engines and drones, firearms and their parts, essential components and ammunition, dual-use and technology and a range of materials, manufactured goods and machinery; and

An expansion of existing bans on imports from Belarus into the EU of goods for the following products and related services: tobacco, minerals, wood, cement, iron and steel, rubber, and potash.

UNITED STATES

Financial services :

A ban on all transactions involving the Central Bank of the Russian Federation; the National Wealth Fund of the Russian Federation; and the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation, and dealing in bonds issued by them after 1 March 2022;

A ban on dealing in new debt of over 14 days maturity and new equity of strategic entities: Sberbank, AlfaBank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Gazprombank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Transneft, Rostelecom, RusHydro, Alrosa, Sovcomflot, and Russian Railways;

Selected Russian banks removed from the SWIFT messaging system;

All forms of new investment in Russia, including the formation of joint ventures and all loans for commercial purposes to persons located in Russia;

The export, re-export, sale or supply of USD denominated banknotes to the Russian government or any person located in Russia.

Trade :

Exports

A ban on the export, supply and delivery, and making available of the following goods and technology, and related services, to Russia:

military and dual-use items, and a wide range of advanced technologies, encryption products and software including updates;

a wide range of items, including all of Chapters 84, 85 and 90 of the US HTS (tariff codes), which could contribute to the enhancement of Russian industrial capacities including virtually every kind of machine, engine, electronics device, industrial process equipment, and test/inspection/instrumentation tooling, as well as goods vehicles, and equipment for refrigeration, elevators, construction, printing, textiles, valves, bearings, seals, electrical, radio, railways and testing; and luxury goods;

The expansion of controls on US-origin and foreign-made (non-US) items and direct products of US technology for listed Russian military end use/r and military-intelligence end use/r;

A ban on the provision, exportation, or re-exportation, directly or indirectly, of goods, services or technology in support of exploration or production for deepwater, Arctic offshore, or shale projects; and

The suspension of general licences issued by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for the export of source material, special nuclear material, by-product material and deuterium to Russia.

Imports

A ban on the import or acquisition of the following goods and technology consigned from or originating in Russia (as well as related services): Russian-origin fish; seafood; alcoholic beverages; non-industrial diamonds; and oil, gas, coal and related products.



Services

A ban on the provision of maritime insurance to ships carrying Russian crude oil/ refined oil products to or between third countries, unless the oil/ refined oil product has been sold below a specific price cap;

A ban on Russian aircraft from US airspace and the supply of any US-origin or US-controlled items for use in servicing aircraft operated by certain airlines;

A ban on accountancy, corporate formation, management consultancy, and PR services, and, from 18 June, engineering and architecture services; and

A ban on US advertising and sales of equipment to Channel One, Russia-1 and NTV.

Donetsk and Luhansk

Sanctions on the parts of Donetsk and Luhansk occupied by Russia prohibiting new investment and the import or export of goods, services or technology.

Belarus :

Similar bans on exports, imports and investment as apply to Russia.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.