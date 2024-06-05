UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of May 27, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. RUSSIA SANCTIONS

OFSI amends General Licence relating to VTB and Sberbank : On May 31, 2024, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/1280876, which authorises certain payments relating to the basic needs and insolvency proceedings relating to, among others, VTB Capital plc, Sberbank CIB (UK) Ltd and any entity owned or controlled by either of them, subject to certain conditions. The amendments to the General Licence permit a scheme of arrangement prepared by the Joint Administrators of VTB Capital plc. (INT.2022.1280876_PN.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

: On May 31, 2024, OFSI amended General Licence INT/2022/1280876, which authorises certain payments relating to the basic needs and insolvency proceedings relating to, among others, VTB Capital plc, Sberbank CIB (UK) Ltd and any entity owned or controlled by either of them, subject to certain conditions. The amendments to the General Licence permit a scheme of arrangement prepared by the Joint Administrators of VTB Capital plc. (INT.2022.1280876_PN.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)) UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime : On May 31, 2024, the UK Government updated the entry for Dmitry Vladimirovich Konov under the Russia sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6659a02adc15efdddf1a85ee/Notice_Russia_310524.pdf)

: On May 31, 2024, the UK Government updated the entry for Dmitry Vladimirovich Konov under the Russia sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6659a02adc15efdddf1a85ee/Notice_Russia_310524.pdf) UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime : On May 30, 2024, the UK Government made a correction to the entry for Tatiana Vladimirovna Evtushenkova under the Russia sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (Notice_Russia_300524.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

: On May 30, 2024, the UK Government made a correction to the entry for Tatiana Vladimirovna Evtushenkova under the Russia sanctions regime. This individual remains subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (Notice_Russia_300524.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)) UK Government issues General Licence for "personal remittances" allowing a person to make use of the retail banking services of a designated Credit or Financial Institution under certain conditions :On May 28, OFSI reissued General Licence INT/2024/4761108 under the Russia regime which allows a Person to make use of the retail banking services of a designated Credit or Financial Institution provided that the payments made or received are intended for their personal use, subject to certain conditions. (INT.2024.4761108_GL.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

:On May 28, OFSI reissued General Licence INT/2024/4761108 under the Russia regime which allows a Person to make use of the retail banking services of a designated Credit or Financial Institution provided that the payments made or received are intended for their personal use, subject to certain conditions. (INT.2024.4761108_GL.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk)) UK Government expands designation criteria under the Russia regime: On May 28, 2024, The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2024 came into force. The amendment expanded the designation criteria in Regulation 6, including to permit the designation of people or entities which who own or control entities which fall within the designation criteria under Regulation 6(3)(a)-(g) or who provide financial support to entities which fall within the designation criteria under Regulation 6(4)(a)-(e). The amendment also expended the criteria for designating ships under Regulation 57F. (The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (Amendment) (No. 2) Regulations 2024 (legislation.gov.uk))

2. SOMALIA SANCTIONS

UK Government amends three entries on the UK sanctions list under the Somalia regime: On May 30, 2024,the UK Government made corrections to the entries on the UK sanctions list for Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir, Mohamed Mohamud Mire and Mohamed Omar Mohamed. These individuals remain subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions. (Notice_Somalia_300524.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.