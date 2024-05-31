UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of May 20, 2024

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. RUSSIA SANCTIONS

2. SOMALIA SANCTIONS

UK Government adds three entries to the UK sanctions list under the Somalia regime: On May 22, 2024, the UK Government added Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir, Mohamed Mohamud Mire and Mohamed Omar Mohamed to the UK sanctions list under the Somalia regime, enacting a decision made by the United Nations the previous day. (Notice_Somalia_220524.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

3. OTHER SANCTIONS

UK Government updates export control licensing data: On May 24, 2024, the UK Government added to its licensing data guidance certain 'Related data and statistics', including links to: export control licensing data reports, the strategic export controls annual report and UK defence and security exports statistics published by the UK Defence and Security Exports. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/strategic-export-controls-licensing-data#related-data-and-statistics)

On May 24, 2024, the UK Government added to its licensing data guidance certain 'Related data and statistics', including links to: export control licensing data reports, the strategic export controls annual report and UK defence and security exports statistics published by the UK Defence and Security Exports. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/strategic-export-controls-licensing-data#related-data-and-statistics) UK Government updates list of companies approved to Open General Trade Control Licence (maritime anti-piracy): On May 24, 2024, the UK Government updated the Open General Trade Control Licence (OGTCL) (maritime anti-piracy): registered companies list to add Open Ocean Services Ltd (OOS) and remove are Protection Vessels International Limited and Solace Global Maritime Limited. The listed companies are registered and approved to use the OGTCL. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/open-general-trade-control-licence-maritime-anti-piracy-list-of-registered-companies)

On May 24, 2024, the UK Government updated the Open General Trade Control Licence (OGTCL) (maritime anti-piracy): registered companies list to add Open Ocean Services Ltd (OOS) and remove are Protection Vessels International Limited and Solace Global Maritime Limited. The listed companies are registered and approved to use the OGTCL. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/open-general-trade-control-licence-maritime-anti-piracy-list-of-registered-companies) UK announce transition of export declarations from Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system to the (new) Customs Declaration Service (CDS) : On May 21, 2024, the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) issued a notice to exporters station that all export declarations are due to move from CHIEF to CDS by June 4, 2024. From that date onwards, HMRC not be able to accept the single administrative document (SAD) form that is currently submitted on CHIEF and an electronic export declaration will need to be submitted on CDS instead. (NTE 2024/12: Export declarations move from CHIEF to CDS from 4 June 2024 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

: On May 21, 2024, the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) issued a notice to exporters station that all export declarations are due to move from CHIEF to CDS by June 4, 2024. From that date onwards, HMRC not be able to accept the single administrative document (SAD) form that is currently submitted on CHIEF and an electronic export declaration will need to be submitted on CDS instead. (NTE 2024/12: Export declarations move from CHIEF to CDS from 4 June 2024 - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)) UK issues new regulations prohibiting designated persons from acting as directors of UK companies: On May 16, 2024, the Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments and Revocations) Regulations 2024 came into force and on June 5, 2024, the Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2024 will come into force. These regulations prohibit DPs from acting as directors of UK companies and grant a power to the Secretary of State to issue licences in relation to director disqualification sanctions. (The Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2024 (legislation.gov.uk)) (The Sanctions (EU Exit) (Miscellaneous Amendments and Revocations) Regulations 2024 (legislation.gov.uk))

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2024. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.