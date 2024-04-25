In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

1. RUSSIA SANCTIONS

UK Government updates Russia sanctions guidance. On April 16, 2024, the UK Government updated its Russia sanctions guidance to reflect updates made to the Trade Licence for the acquisition of metals on April 12, 2024. (https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/russia-sanctions-guidance/russia-sanctions-guidance; https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/trade-licence-for-acquisition-of-metals-warrant/trade-license-for-acquisition-of-metals-warrant)

2. DEMOCRATIC PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF KOREA SANCTIONS

UK Government amends one entry on the UK sanctions list under the Democratic People's Republic of Korea ("DPRK") regime: On April 16, 2024, the UK Government amended the entry for National Aerospace Technology Administration on the UK sanctions list under the DPRK sanctions regime. (HM Treasury Notice, DPRK, 16/04/2024 - GOV.UK (publishing.service.gov.uk))

3. SUDAN SANCTIONS

UK Government adds three entries to the UK sanctions list under the Sudan regime: On April 15, 2024, the UK Government added three entities, namely Al-Fakher Advanced Works Co. Ltd, Alkhaleej Bank Co Ltd and to the UK sanctions list under the Sudan regime. Al-Fakher Advanced Works Co. Ltd and Alkhaleej Bank Co Ltd are believed to have played a central role in funding the Rapid Support Forces, which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. Red Rock Mining Company is believed to be associated with Sudan Master Energy and to have played a central role in funding the Sudanese Armed Forces. (Notice_Sudan_150424.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk); https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-sanctions-businesses-funding-sudan-war-15-april-2024)

4. IRAN SANCTIONS

UK Government adds thirteen entries to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime: On April 18, 2024, the UK Government added seven individuals and six entities to the UK sanctions list under the Iran regime following a drone and missile attack on Israel. The newly designated parties are: Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Mohammad Gholami, Sayyed Javad Musavi, Seid Mir Ahmad Nooshin, Amir Radfar, Nader Khoon Siavash, Aseman Pishraneh Engineering Services Company, General Staff Of The Islamic Republic of Iran, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), Khatam-Al Anbiya Central Headquarters (KACHQ), Mahtabal and Sarmad Electronic Sepahan Company. (Notice_Iran_180424.pdf (publishing.service.gov.uk))

5. OTHER SANCTIONS

UK Export Control Joint Unit training session on civil nuclear export controls: On April 16, 2024, the Export Control Joint Unit announced that it will be hosting a training event focused on the civil nuclear export control licensing process in Manchester on May 21, 2024. (Register at: https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/export-control-training-bulletin/export-control-training)

UK Government released UK sanctions perceptions survey: The UK Government has released a survey inviting businesses to provide perspectives on the impact of sanctions and how the UK Government can better support industry. It is estimated that the survey will take 30-45 minutes to complete/ (UK Sanctions Perceptions Survey (office.com))

