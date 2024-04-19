Geopolitical events are vastly impacting global mobility. Climate concerns and government policy are influencing global migration and employment relocation more than ever before.

Our thought leaders discuss the impact of these factors within their respective jurisdictions, offering valuable insights and practical recommendations on how to stay ahead of the curve.

Global uncertainty prompts individuals to seek safety, security, and opportunities for growth. Thomas Paoletti describes how immigration patterns have been influenced in the UAE, with the nation's welcoming policies attracting skilled professionals from conflict and non-conflict zones alike. This contrasts emigration trends in Portugal, where economic downturns resulting from sanctions and trade barriers have prompted Portuguese citizens to seek opportunities abroad, according to Rui Esperança and Inês Leitão de Oliveir. This highlights the need for ongoing attention to legal frameworks governing emigration.

Furthermore, climate anxieties have led countries like Malta to create climate policies and strategies, explains Chris Armstrong. Malta's approach includes a 30-year strategy aimed at achieving a carbon-neutral economy, with initiatives such as promoting low-emission vehicles and enhancing sustainable transport systems.

