In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world.

1. RUSSIA SANCTIONS

UK Ministry of Defence publishes defence intelligence update relating to sanctions targeting Russia: On April 1, 2024, the Ministry of Defence published an intelligence update reporting that sanctions will likely continue to disrupt key inputs for Russia's defence industry. Among other things, the update notes that (i) "Russia's isolation limits the number of countries it can directly trade with", causing disruption of "both supply and demand for Russian arms exports, as well as significantly complicating payment mechanisms to Russia"; and (ii) Russia's share of the global arms trade has fallen to 11% in the period 2019 to 2023 from 21% in the period from 2014 to 2018. (Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 on X: "Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 01 April 2024. Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/VLI1JhTxbL #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 https://t.co/VV2an1FVEU" / X (twitter.com)

2.COUNTER-TERRORISM SANCTIONS

UK House of Commons publishes research on Israel-Hamas conflict and sanctions response: On April 3, 2024, the House of Commons published a research briefing on the UK and international response to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The report includes a summary of the UK's response to Hamas and other groups since 7 October 2023, including: five rounds of sanctions on Hamas; proscription of Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist group; travel restrictions on Israeli settlers; and sanctioning of the IRGC under its nuclear sanctions regime (although the IRGC has not been proscribed as a terrorist group). The report also summarises the response to the conflict of the G7, United States and European Union, as well as the response in the wider Middle East. (CBP-9874.pdf (parliament.uk))

3. OTHER SANCTIONS

UK Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) updates the UK strategic export list: On April 3, 2024, the ECJU published notice to exporters 2024/06 in respect of updates to the UK strategic export control list. The new control entries added to the UK strategic export control list reflect recent amendments to Export Control Order 2008 and the Council Regulation (EC) No 428/2009 laid out in Notice to Exporters 2024/04. Alongside the inclusion of new control entries, a number of other amendments were made to the dual-use and munitions list. (NTE 2024/06: updates to UK strategic export list - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk))

